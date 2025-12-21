Rick Steves Says Avoid European Restaurants If You See This Sign

The next time you're looking for a good meal while wandering the streets of a European city, travel writer and TV personality Rick Steves has some sage advice. This tip comes from a video on his teaching website in which Steves recommends travelers avoid any restaurant with a sign that says "No frozen food" in English. This may seem counterintuitive, as the sign seems to indicate that everything in the restaurant is fresh, but the English part is what sets Steves' internal sirens blaring. This sign is meant to draw in tourists, which means you may end up spending more money for what will likely be a mediocre meal.

Steves instead advises travelers to head three blocks away from tourist-packed streets. Rent will be lower there, so restaurant owners won't have to skimp on food quality. Inside, you'll likely find locals enjoying a good, fresh meal at a fair price. Find a menu that's handwritten (indicating that it changes with the seasons) and in the local language. If you're not fluent, smartphone apps like Google Lens enable your phone to translate the menu for you. Of course, if you're stressed, tired, and just need to eat, Steves affirms that there's no shame in eating off the tourist menu, as long as you know what you're getting yourself into.