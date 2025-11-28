One Of Rick Steves' Favorite European Traditions Is For Snack Lovers

Rick Steves has spent decades tracing Europe's best food traditions, but few charm him quite like the aperitivo — an enviable Italian ritual that transforms the hours between work and dinner into something worth lingering over. In Italy, the neighborhood café isn't just for caffeine; it's a "bar" in the local sense, where regulars drift in for espresso at dawn and return later for wine or cocktails. As dusk settles, those same bars trade croissants for charcuterie, turning the counter into an impromptu spread of small bites and conversation that captures the pace of everyday Italian life better than any postcard.

Steves notes that the whole day seems to move in step with it: Mornings belong to coffee, late afternoons to another quick sip, evenings to a plate of something salty with a cool drink in hand. It's not a party or a happy hour so much as a built-in pause — a communal reset before dinner begins.

What seems like a simple snack break is really the prologue to something larger. Behind the clinking glasses and easy chatter lies a story that reaches from ancient Rome to modern Milan — a centuries-old habit that explains how Italy mastered the art of unwinding, one aperitivo at a time.