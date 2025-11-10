Looking For A Cheap Meal While Traveling? Here's Who To Talk To

It can be difficult to find a good, cheap meal when you're in an unfamiliar locale. Back home, you may have your regular spots you stumbled upon or were recommended by friends whose tastes you trust. When you're going somewhere new, it can take a lot of work sorting through online reviews to weed out the negatives. Plus, many of the sites popular with Americans may not be used by the people in the country you're visiting, meaning the reviews may miss out on cultural differences. It doesn't help that once a place gets popular with tourists, it often gets expensive. That's why, aside from tentpole restaurant destinations like Dishoom in London or Pizza Studio Tamaki to experience Tokyo's surprisingly good pizza scene that rivals Italy, I don't make reservations ahead of time and wait until I arrive to find places to eat. I'll ask around when I get there, and I've found one group of people who can consistently point me to great food on a budget — baristas at high-end coffee shops.

Over the years, I've found that these baristas who are passionate about making craft coffee are equally passionate about good food and, like me, usually can't afford to eat at any place with a Michelin star or aiming for one. They talk with each other about where to eat, and they know of the restaurants that are getting good word of mouth that the guidebook writers haven't visited, even if they haven't tried them yet.