11 White Elephant Gifts You Can Buy At Costco

White Elephant gift exchanges can be stressful. You don't want to be the person who brought the present that elicits a look of disappointment. When someone opens the wrapping, then says "if anyone steals this I won't be mad," and then no one steals it — you just have to keep quiet that you were the bringer of the dud.

Buying your offering to the exchange from Costco is a solid way to make people think you ignored the price limit. The warehouse store is full of deals that would cost a lot more elsewhere. While Costco is famous for bulk goods, there are no 8-packs of canned diced tomatoes here. Costco sells plenty of items that are great deals, not just due to there being a lot of something.

Great White Elephant gifts come in many forms, from treats you wouldn't normally buy yourself to kitchen tools that you would actually use on a regular basis. We combed through Costco to find 11 gifts at various price points that will help you avoid having your friends or loved ones taking your gift to a White Elephant re-gifting party. Keep in mind that prices vary region to region.