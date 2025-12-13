11 White Elephant Gifts You Can Buy At Costco
White Elephant gift exchanges can be stressful. You don't want to be the person who brought the present that elicits a look of disappointment. When someone opens the wrapping, then says "if anyone steals this I won't be mad," and then no one steals it — you just have to keep quiet that you were the bringer of the dud.
Buying your offering to the exchange from Costco is a solid way to make people think you ignored the price limit. The warehouse store is full of deals that would cost a lot more elsewhere. While Costco is famous for bulk goods, there are no 8-packs of canned diced tomatoes here. Costco sells plenty of items that are great deals, not just due to there being a lot of something.
Great White Elephant gifts come in many forms, from treats you wouldn't normally buy yourself to kitchen tools that you would actually use on a regular basis. We combed through Costco to find 11 gifts at various price points that will help you avoid having your friends or loved ones taking your gift to a White Elephant re-gifting party. Keep in mind that prices vary region to region.
Kirkland Signature brut Champagne
In general, wine, champagne, and alcohol from Costco is a great value option for whatever your exchange's price maximum is. This bottle of Brut Champagne is an excellent deal. Depending on where you live, you can find it for $19.99 to $29.99. If you have more or less to spend, check out our guide from a wine pro on the best bottles to buy from Costco under $50.
Egmont Honey rich and creamy Mānuka honey
Mānuka honey potentially has many health benefits. Taken from bees that get their nectar from only the mānuka plant in New Zealand and Australia, this honey can be expensive. Anyone curious about it but driven away by the cost for a small jar would be excited to unwrap this gift. At $16.99 this falls easily into most white elephant price caps.
S'well bento box
Sometimes the most exciting gift is the one you can get the most use out of. This stainless steel bento box from S'well is $29.99 and sold online only. The wall separating the food is removable and adjustable for when you have a little bit of salad and a lot of rice and beans, for example. This is a gift that the right person will use every day.
Sencha Naturals ceremonial matcha
There's a chance that the person opening this may not know what it is, but someone who does will swiftly steal it from them. Ceremonial grade matcha is a hard-to-find treat, and at $22.99 for two jars, this is a steal. This makes 40 servings and, while this can be used for delicious matcha lattes, it's the best choice for drinking the tea on its own.
Fiorella Dubai chocolate bars
White Elephant gift exchanges are the perfect time to get a trendy food you've been meaning to try but the price was keeping you away. This 3-pack of Dubai chocolate bars is online only and currently on sale for $31.99, down from the usual price of $39.99. Give someone the gift of creamy pistachio butter and crunchy kadayif enrobed in milk chocolate.
The Fruit Company Celebration eight box tower
If you're one who sees the White Elephant event as a competition to see who can bring the best gift, and you're attending a more expensive exchange, you'll blow everyone out of the water with this 8 box tower of fruits and treats from the Fruit Company in Hood River, Oregon. All the fruit comes from the acclaimed growing region known for producing some of the best pears in the world. It's online only and currently $20 off, slipping you just under a $50 price cap at $49.99.
Kirkland Signature butter toffee cashews
Sometimes, the best gift at a White Elephant is something you just want to eat that won't take up space until its donated. These addictive, sweet snacks are $10.99, but we won't tell anyone if you bring them to a $10 and under exchange. Anyone with family coming home for the holidays would love to get this to fill dishes around the house.
Holiday kitchen towels
Kitchen towels are another option for a gift people will actually use. This 8-pack of kitchen towels is $19.99 and perfect for someone who wants to decorate their kitchen to give it a cozy vibe for the holidays.
Kirkland Signature European cookies with Belgian chocolate
Over three pounds of decadent European cookies for $19.99. It comes with 156 individual cookies in 15 different varieties. After they finish, the recipient gets a second gift of a holiday tin.
Rabbit five-piece electric wine set
Currently $10 off, this 5-piece set of wine tools slides right under a $30 limit at $29.99. Any wine lover would be happy to receive this in a White Elephant as it comes with a rechargeable corkscrew, aerator, vacuum stopper, foil cutter, and a charging base that neatly stores it all.
Crown organic infused maple syrup variety pack
Make someone's Saturday morning pancakes extra special with this three-pack of infused maple syrups for $19.99. There's a bourbon barrel aged, a Madagascar vanilla, and a cinnamon infused maple syrup. All three are made with USDA organic maple syrup.