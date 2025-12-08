17 HomeGoods Kitchen Decor Finds To Celebrate Christmas

Christmas is a holiday traditionally denoted by family, gifts, and food, but it can be hard to get into the spirit without seasonal decor to set the mood in your home. A lot of it can feel very similar, but the hodgepodge of items that make it to stores like HomeGoods can be a great place for some unique finds.

HomeGoods is similar to its sibling stores TJ Maxx and Marshalls in that exact inventories can vary based on time of year and location. Since HomeGoods no longer has online shopping, you'll have to visit a location yourself for these Christmas-themed kitchen decor items. However, there is a chance it won't have a specific piece.

While all of these items have recently been spotted in stores, you can also consider this list inspiration if your local inventory isn't up to par. Seasonal serving trays, decorative plates, cookie jars, bottle holders, and much more are just a tiny sample of the Christmas kitchen decor out there. Your local HomeGoods may even have an incredible find that nobody else has noticed yet.