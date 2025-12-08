17 HomeGoods Kitchen Decor Finds To Celebrate Christmas
Christmas is a holiday traditionally denoted by family, gifts, and food, but it can be hard to get into the spirit without seasonal decor to set the mood in your home. A lot of it can feel very similar, but the hodgepodge of items that make it to stores like HomeGoods can be a great place for some unique finds.
HomeGoods is similar to its sibling stores TJ Maxx and Marshalls in that exact inventories can vary based on time of year and location. Since HomeGoods no longer has online shopping, you'll have to visit a location yourself for these Christmas-themed kitchen decor items. However, there is a chance it won't have a specific piece.
While all of these items have recently been spotted in stores, you can also consider this list inspiration if your local inventory isn't up to par. Seasonal serving trays, decorative plates, cookie jars, bottle holders, and much more are just a tiny sample of the Christmas kitchen decor out there. Your local HomeGoods may even have an incredible find that nobody else has noticed yet.
Oversized ornaments and bows
HomeGoods has a collection of extra-large ornaments, bows, and other decorative features you might typically find on a Christmas tree if not for their massive size. But these big decorations are perfect for accentuating a kitchen space. You can add a seasonal pop anywhere in the cookhouse by hanging them on over-the-door hooks, light fixtures, magnetic refrigerator hooks, or even just a small nail in the wall to fill some space.
Decorative Christmas plates
If you ask Grandma, it wouldn't be a Christmas celebration without decorative seasonal plates. But there's no reason this decor tradition has to stay stuck in the stodgy past. Thoughtfully pair colors and patterns with other decor details to build a cohesive vision for your Christmassy kitchen. HomeGoods has wonderful plates that can be displayed on wall mounts, countertops, tables, window ledges, and more. You could even use them for actually serving certain dishes.
Snowman serving board
This seasonal serving board is not meant for cutting, but it will be an irresistibly cute tray for small snacks and charcuterie. The grayish white of the snowman's body is offset by the facial features, hat, scarf, and buttons, all of which feature a sleek wood finish.
Gilded goose sleigh
Some HomeGoods shoppers have recently spotted this unusual item: a gilded goose-shaped sleigh. You may not have seen anything like it before, but it's decidedly Christmassy. The gilded goose sleigh can be used to hold seasonal flowers like poinsettias, or you could use it as a statement wine chiller. In that case, be sure to avoid the mistake almost everyone makes when chilling wine and pour the ice over the bottle rather than resting it on top.
Shiny Santa mug
These shiny mugs shaped like Santa's face are available in several colors and are an obvious choice for wintry drinks like peppermint hot chocolate. But they can also be used for festive Christmas floral displays. Arrange seasonal flora like evergreen sprigs, pine cones, and cinnamon sticks in each one, and scatter them about the kitchen to add a touch of design continuity through the room — especially if you used the gilded goose sleigh for flowers.
Snoopy and Woodstock Puffy Coat Canister
Cookie jars are a special tradition in America and were initially born as a utilitarian snacking vessel. Nowadays, they are typically meant as a kitchen conversation piece that might also have cookies inside. This adorable cookie jar features Snoopy from "Peanuts," a holiday kitsch mainstay, in a big puffy coat with his bird friend Woodstock in a breast pocket. It's an instant reminder of classic seasonal pop culture, with or without any cookies inside.
Gingerbread man wine bottle holder
Long term, wine is best stored in a cool, dark place away from sunlight or heat sources. But there shouldn't be a noticeable degradation in quality if a bottle is just out for a few hours prior to drinking. This gingerbread man bottle holder does the job in an attractive and undeniably festive way. Consider a platter of gingerbread men to have out near the wine, especially with a complimentary pairing like zinfandel.
Stocking salt and pepper shakers
Anyone who collects decor knows that seasonal salt and pepper shakers are a big draw for almost any major holiday, and Christmas is certainly no exception. These playful stocking designs are just small enough to be cute yet convenient. If they do not match your kitchen decor vision, your average HomeGoods probably has oodles more sets to pick from.
Reindeer candy dish
From candy canes and gumdrops to covered chocolates, candy can be an integral part of Christmas celebrations. This gilded reindeer candy dish, with a bowl resting on the animal's back, adds a beautiful touch to something conceptually simple. The gilding goes well with the shinier aspects of Christmas decor, such as lights and garland, and can also pair well with other HomeGoods items, like the goose sleigh and Santa mugs.
Santa and Cardinal Snow Globe Wine Bottle Stoppers
These festive wine bottle stoppers add a modest but noteworthy flair to an open wine. The campier of the two features Santa chugging straight from the bottle, but for a more elegant touch, there is also a red cardinal resting in a snow globe. That's right. When was the last time you saw a snow globe on a wine stopper? These unique design details may not last long.
Gingerbread man serving board
This serving board (with an included cheese knife) shaped like a gingerbread man is entirely wood-finished, for a classic retro vibe that boards made of mixed materials may miss. This can be displayed on a wall or backsplash as pure decor, or it can be a practical design touch if used as an actual serving tray. Try putting dips and sauces in the center and different cheeses, meats, and breads on the limbs.
Christmas goblets
These assorted Christmas goblets are an obvious choice for seasonal cocktails, but they're pretty and delicately detailed enough to serve as kitchen decor as well. Use them to seasonally store small everyday items like meat thermometers, tasting spoons, coffee stirrers, and similarly small accessories. If you use them this way instead of for drinks, you won't have to wash them nearly as often (unless your thermometer is going in them a lot).
Marble coasters with Christmas tree holder
This coaster set is a terrific way to protect your precious hardwood surfaces from water rings. The gold of HomeGoods' Christmas tree-shaped holder provides a nice contrast with the marble when the coasters are stored. When they're in use, the empty Christmas tree holder can instead serve as a cocktail napkin dispenser.
Teddy bear wine bottle holder
This adorable wine bottle holder is an instant conversation piece. The bottle fits snugly in the teddy bear's arms, almost as if the anthropomorphic bear is hugging its favorite wine. Its warm smile and striking red scarf unmistakably place it in the winter holiday season, making it perfect for a cute decor touch your guests won't be able to resist commenting on.
Christmas cocktails kitchen towel
A kitchen towel is an essential tool, and one decorated with Christmassy cocktails has an obvious connection to the holiday. But HomeGoods often has a plethora of kitchen towels available, which at this time of year includes many Christmas and other winter holiday options. Display your favorite and most used ones in the kitchen, but you can also use Martha Stewart's kitchen towel folding method to neatly organize the others in a drawer. Consider color-coding the towels to make even the drawer seasonally festive.
Festive soap and lotion pumps
Home cooks spend a lot of time washing their hands in the kitchen sink, but there's no need to use dishwashing liquid that can dry out your hands. Having actual hand soap in the kitchen is key, as is lotion for when you're done cooking. HomeGoods has such an impressive breadth of Christmas-themed soap and lotion pumps that virtually anyone can find a design to complement their kitchen decor vision.
Life-size Santa punch bowl
This item is a bit more expensive than your typical HomeGoods decor find, at just under $500. But for those of us with the money for something so extravagant, it's hard to imagine a Christmas party having a better kitchen conversation piece than a life-sized silver Santa statue holding a giant punch bowl. The bowl can be used for seasonal plant displays, small gifts for guests to take, or even just an enormous amount of assorted candies and snacks.