10 Rules For Cooking A Glazed Ham

It's hard to beat a good glazed ham. The combination of salty, juicy meat, a sharp, sweet glaze, and the caramelized crunch provided by the heat of the oven ... okay, now we're hungry. This dish is more than the sum of its parts, too. Although it can seem quite complicated to put together, glazed ham is actually relatively easy to rustle up, with glazes only taking a few simple ingredients and cooking requiring little more than some oven space and a bit of time.

However, what you do need (aside from a good piece of meat) is to know how to cook your ham without messing it up, and that needs you to know certain rules. Making this dish isn't just a matter of throwing it in the oven and hoping for the best. If you get one thing wrong, like messing up your glaze quantities or forgetting to create moisture around your ham, you can be left with a dry piece of meat that's anything but festive. Luckily, the rules around glazed ham aren't difficult to grasp or master. You just need to know what to stick to before you start, and that's where we come in.