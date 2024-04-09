Why You Need To Be Careful When Cooking Up A Sweet Ham Glaze

The key to a great ham glaze is achieving a good flavor balance. As the sweetness of brown sugar (and sometimes maple syrup, honey, or even jam) is central, you'll want to counter it with the slight tang of orange juice or pineapple juice to enhance your ham. But what is perhaps the most important consideration for a perfectly glazed ham is the timing of applying your glaze. Glaze can burn quite easily, so be sure not to spread it over your ham until 30 minutes from when your ham is done.

Additionally, because of your glaze's susceptibility to speedy charring, consider lowering your oven temperature and baking at a temperature no higher than about 320 degrees Fahrenheit. Got a few errands to run while your ham bakes? Not so fast. Keep a close eye on that ham, as its sticky-sweet outer crust can go from browning beautifully to burning quicker than you realize.

If all else fails, providing an even surface for your ham (by propping the handle on the side of your baking pan) is an excellent way to promote even browning, ensuring that the heat is distributed evenly. But be sure to cover any portions of your ham that are cooking too fast with foil to control the heat exposure. After your ham is finished baking, let it rest for about 20 minutes so your glaze can thicken and do what glaze does — add a sweet layer of delectability and provide that picture-perfect glow.