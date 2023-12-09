The Top Tip To Prevent A Dry Pre-Cooked Spiral Ham

Pre-cooked spiral ham is an easy-to-make and crowd-pleasing entree for your guests. However, since it's already cooked, it's prone to drying out easily in the oven when you heat it up. The key to preventing a shriveled spiral ham disaster is to wrap it in aluminum foil before sticking it in the oven. The aluminum foil blanket will help keep the moisture in the ham by holding onto the steam and preventing the natural juices from evaporating.

Most spiral hams you buy from the grocery store are pre-cooked — though occasionally some can be partially cooked or raw so make sure to check the packaging. Pre-cooked spiral hams are also often pre-sliced for your convenience, eliminating the need for carving and making it super easy to feed a large group of people. But while it makes your life easier, reheating the ham appropriately is important to avoid a dry result. Nobody wants to eat ham jerky with their mashed potatoes, so keep in mind that the meat doesn't require much time in the oven. In fact, you can even eat it cold, although warming it up is usually preferred especially when it's served as an entree with other hot foods.