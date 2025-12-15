The Popular Old-School Costco Bakery Item You Sadly Won't Find Anymore
If you're like us, you've noticed a change in the muffins for sale from Costco's bakery. Triple chocolate, blueberries and cream, and the fan-favorite seasonal pumpkin streusel are some of the flavors you'll find; one serving of the blueberry variety has 28 grams of sugar. If they had frosting, they might have been labeled cupcakes, but since they don't, they're sold as muffins. It has led people to wonder where the fiber-rich, breakfast-worthy bran went.
It's been a while since these were found in Costco. Even back in 2023, we were already lamenting the disappearance of the bran muffin. Nobody knows for sure why they went away, but judging by the treats they were replaced with, it's possible Costco saw a change in consumers' tastes and removed its more "adult," responsible muffins. Bran, in general, appears to have slid into obscurity, even though more people are talking about the importance of dietary fiber. Maybe like most trends, this over-the-top, sweet-treat craze will eventually inspire a backlash and a return to the dependable, trustworthy bran.
We're not alone in noticing the bran muffin's disappearance
On Reddit, someone asked, "Why on earth doesn't Costco sell bran muffins (with raisins)?" They apparently weren't aware that the old reliable breakfast food used to grace the warehouse store's shelves. When someone notified them that the chain used to sell them about 10-15 years ago, they seemed surprised.
Not everyone misses them, though. One Reddit poster admitted, "Back when muffins were sold in 12-packs containing 4 each of 3 varieties, the presence of bran muffins in the mix immediately meant no sale for me." Honestly, bran is an acquired taste. We're not even sure where we would put them on our list of Costco bakery items that are either worth a purchase or you should skip.
One Reddit user recommended that bran lovers shop at Winco, where you can still find the breakfast bread. If you don't live near a WinCo, you can always make your own using Daily Meal's recipe for banana bran muffins.