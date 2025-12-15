The Popular Old-School Costco Bakery Item You Sadly Won't Find Anymore

If you're like us, you've noticed a change in the muffins for sale from Costco's bakery. Triple chocolate, blueberries and cream, and the fan-favorite seasonal pumpkin streusel are some of the flavors you'll find; one serving of the blueberry variety has 28 grams of sugar. If they had frosting, they might have been labeled cupcakes, but since they don't, they're sold as muffins. It has led people to wonder where the fiber-rich, breakfast-worthy bran went.

It's been a while since these were found in Costco. Even back in 2023, we were already lamenting the disappearance of the bran muffin. Nobody knows for sure why they went away, but judging by the treats they were replaced with, it's possible Costco saw a change in consumers' tastes and removed its more "adult," responsible muffins. Bran, in general, appears to have slid into obscurity, even though more people are talking about the importance of dietary fiber. Maybe like most trends, this over-the-top, sweet-treat craze will eventually inspire a backlash and a return to the dependable, trustworthy bran.