Costco's Fan-Favorite Pumpkin Streusel Muffins Have Returned For Fall
The crisp autumn weather (usually) provides a welcome relief from the scorching days of summer. Alongside this change, fall brings with it some cherished pumpkin-flavored delights that fans eagerly anticipate each year. Topping the list is Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte, but Costco also offers enticing treats that enthusiasts can't resist. Among these treats are the pumpkin streusel muffins, a delightful find in Costco bakeries. According to the Instagram page @costcohotfinds, these muffins are now appearing on the shelves.
In the video posted, you can see these generously sized muffins with a cinnamon streusel topping and a drizzle of frosting. They're sold as two packs of six, with each package weighing approximately two pounds, making each muffin roughly ⅓ of a pound. The video doesn't display the price, but typically, Costco muffins are priced between $7.99 and $9.99 for the two six-packs — you can't buy them individually.
While that might seem like a lot of muffins, commenters on the post have reassured potential customers that these substantial muffins freeze well, making them a great option if you can't consume a dozen of them within a week.
Why people love these muffins
While some commenters mentioned that they haven't yet found the pumpkin streusel muffins in their local stores, they remain vigilant. Fans hold a deep affection for these muffins, with many expressing their anticipation for them all year round.
One enthusiast even declared that these muffins serve as the official sign that fall has arrived. However, some observant individuals noted a change in this year's muffins, stating, "They are smaller and not the same, but so are all the other muffins. Am I the only one that noticed?" Based on the images from a review from 2022, it appears that the current muffins have less streusel and lack the powdered sugar topping compared to previous years.
Fans who are ready to indulge in the flavors of fall and explore Costco's seasonal offerings beyond the muffins will be pleased to know that the beloved pumpkin pie has also made its return to Costco. Despite the unusual sight of pumpkin pie at a barbecue, as noted by @costcohotfinds, commenters enthusiastically pointed out that pumpkin pie also freezes well. At $5.99, a late-summer pumpkin pie is indeed a sweet deal.