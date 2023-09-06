Costco's Fan-Favorite Pumpkin Streusel Muffins Have Returned For Fall

The crisp autumn weather (usually) provides a welcome relief from the scorching days of summer. Alongside this change, fall brings with it some cherished pumpkin-flavored delights that fans eagerly anticipate each year. Topping the list is Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte, but Costco also offers enticing treats that enthusiasts can't resist. Among these treats are the pumpkin streusel muffins, a delightful find in Costco bakeries. According to the Instagram page @costcohotfinds, these muffins are now appearing on the shelves.

In the video posted, you can see these generously sized muffins with a cinnamon streusel topping and a drizzle of frosting. They're sold as two packs of six, with each package weighing approximately two pounds, making each muffin roughly ⅓ of a pound. The video doesn't display the price, but typically, Costco muffins are priced between $7.99 and $9.99 for the two six-packs — you can't buy them individually.

While that might seem like a lot of muffins, commenters on the post have reassured potential customers that these substantial muffins freeze well, making them a great option if you can't consume a dozen of them within a week.