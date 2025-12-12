13 Foods At Costco That Can Make Great Last-Minute Holiday Gifts

For many Americans, the holiday season requires careful preparation to afford gifts for friends and family. Despite all the planning, there are still plenty of reasons a last-minute gift may be called for. Whether an unexpected guest shows up at the 11th hour or you just forgot to make a decision on someone's present, the food selection at Costco may provide some memorable last-minute gift options.

Chocolate is a classic last-minute choice, and Costco's selection of chocolate gift boxes is sure to have something that pleases almost anyone. There's a traditional tray of Ferrero Rocher candies, as well as a raft of Belgian chocolate options: Toblerone, Godiva, Kirkland Signature (of course), and more.

Although the field is rather chocolatey, there are other edible gift options to be had, from Christmas classics like Danish butter cookies to a catering-sized assortment of cake balls. There's even a ham, which is more extravagant than it sounds. And since these are last-minute gifts, they should all be available in store or online with reasonably fast delivery.