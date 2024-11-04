Costco's Bougie Serrano Ham Is A Way Better Deal Than You'd Think
If you're a fan of authentic Spanish flavors, then you need to run, not walk, to Costco. The supermarket chain, known for its bulk items and for helping shoppers save some money on items on their shopping list, is selling a serrano ham leg, and yes, it's exactly what it sounds like.
While the exact price may vary depending on your location, the ham leg should cost around $119 (plus a delivery fee if you're ordering it online). But, don't let that scare you off. Shoppers report that it tastes exactly like fresh, sliced Serrano ham straight from Spain.
Better yet, you don't just get the ham leg. This whopper, weighing 14 pounds, comes with a chopping block and a knife, as well. That way, you can get perfect cuts of ham every time. It's an impressive item to pick up to wow your guests and really elevate your holiday meal this festive season.
When you compare this option with similar offerings from retailers like Amazon, you'll notice that the price is significantly more affordable at Costco — most Serrano ham legs begin at around $200 and can go up to $500. Comparatively, Costco's option is a downright steal.
Why this serrano ham really is a steal
Although the $100 plus price tag can be offputting at first, this Serrano ham really is a great deal. For one thing, this luxury Costco food item is far from low quality. It's aged for a minimum of 12 months and is cured with Mediterranean sea salt. There are no preservatives included either, helping to perpetuate its unique taste. It's also imported directly from Spain, so you're getting truly authentic flavors without hopping on a plane yourself.
The inclusions also make this ham a steal. Beyond including the chopping block and carving knife with the ham, Costco also includes a leaflet with the meat, which details how to properly carve and serve your ham. Plus, you can download manuals on pairings and recipes that use the ham on Costco's website to help you really get the most out of your purchase.
Finally, the sheer size of the ham makes it worth its salt. This 14-pound ham can serve around 20 people, depending on how big you cut your portions. You can easily stretch it to serve more, however, if you're just using it as an appetizer. Plus, since it can last for several months, you can keep pulling it out at future events and get-togethers. Next time you're at Costco, try picking up one of these authentic hams and take advantage of the wow factor it'll bring to your holiday table this season.