Costco's Bougie Serrano Ham Is A Way Better Deal Than You'd Think

If you're a fan of authentic Spanish flavors, then you need to run, not walk, to Costco. The supermarket chain, known for its bulk items and for helping shoppers save some money on items on their shopping list, is selling a serrano ham leg, and yes, it's exactly what it sounds like.

While the exact price may vary depending on your location, the ham leg should cost around $119 (plus a delivery fee if you're ordering it online). But, don't let that scare you off. Shoppers report that it tastes exactly like fresh, sliced Serrano ham straight from Spain.

Better yet, you don't just get the ham leg. This whopper, weighing 14 pounds, comes with a chopping block and a knife, as well. That way, you can get perfect cuts of ham every time. It's an impressive item to pick up to wow your guests and really elevate your holiday meal this festive season.

When you compare this option with similar offerings from retailers like Amazon, you'll notice that the price is significantly more affordable at Costco — most Serrano ham legs begin at around $200 and can go up to $500. Comparatively, Costco's option is a downright steal.