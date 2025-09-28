The Organic Kirkland Find That Costco Shoppers Are Raving About

Over on the Costco subreddit, people are starting to find a new, organic product in their local warehouses, and they're fans! Some locations are now carrying Kirkland Organic Extra Firm Tofu in place of other brands. The tofu has 10 grams of protein per serving and comes in a pack of four for around $5.99, depending on your location. Sounds like something to add to our list of the best Costco finds to look out for in September!

Reddit has many positive comments on this product. The original poster said, "It's great and imo [in my opinion] an improvement from the Nasoya ones they carried before." Another commented that they "love to freeze it, defrost it, squeeze out the water, and use it as a meat substitute in my tofu tamale pie recipe." If you didn't know, tossing it in the freezer is a clever trick to get crispier tofu!

Nearly everyone else on the thread seems to be trying to find it! So far, it has popped up in Seattle, New York and Long Island, Vermont, Alabama, and Marysville, WA. People seem to like what they see in terms of price. Another user commented, "That's a good deal for organic tofu. Hopefully, we get them in Southern California, too."