10 Unexpected Ways To Use Frozen Chopped Spinach

We probably don't need to tell you the benefits of frozen chopped spinach. This freezer staple is not only one of the best vegetables you should keep in constant supply, but one of the best frozen items you can buy overall. Frozen chopped spinach is affordable, and it gives any dish a boost of nutrition and flavor. It thaws in minutes, it blends into recipes pretty seamlessly, and you don't even have to slice it up. All the hard work's been done for you.

Plus, frozen chopped spinach is versatile, guys — way more versatile than you probably think. Sure, you can throw a couple of cubes into a curry or use them to bulk up soup, but there's so much more you can do with these little pellets of goodness than you probably thought. Frozen chopped spinach can be thrown into everything from pizza dough to potato salad, where it'll provide a gorgeous green hue and a nutty flavor that elevates everything more than you could imagine. Your burgers, oats, and muffins can also all benefit from this wonder ingredient — and it can even be snuck into recipes that you can feed to your kids.