Is Pasta Considered A Vegan-Friendly Food?

When the subject of veganism comes up, there's one common refrain: "I would try it, but I could never give up [insert food here]." People may care deeply about the environment and animal welfare, but changing your diet can be an overwhelming prospect for some, especially if they have to give up their favorite foods.

Maybe you're flirting with the idea of a plant-based diet, or you just have a vegan friend or two coming over for dinner. Either way, you'll be relieved to know that one of the most versatile, crowd-pleasing ingredients out there — Italian pasta — is usually vegan. Spaghetti with store-bought marinara is arguably the easiest dinner of all time, and it's even better when you know you don't have to give it up when you're both starving and starved for time, while still following a plant-based diet.

However, it should go without saying that pasta brands and recipes differ. Dried pasta is typically vegan, but fresh pasta usually isn't, as almost all recipes contain eggs. Likewise, pastas labeled as "egg noodles" aren't vegan, either (unless it's a vegan product imitatating egg noodles, of course). There's also the matter of what you're putting on the pasta. A basic tomato sauce is usually a good bet, but be sure to check the ingredients. Many of the jars you see on shelves are not going to be vegan-friendly — milk, and butter; meaty ingredients like bacon, pancetta, or lard; and even honey could be hiding in ingredient lists.