Frozen Spinach Is The Perfect Way To Bulk Up Pretty Much Any Soup

Soup is one of those dishes that transcends cultures, seasons, and occasions. A comforting lunch, a tantalizing entrée, or a nourishing medley, soup is as unique and diverse as animal species or stars in the sky. While broth-based soups, like miso, are favored for their light consistency, other soups are relished for their thick blend of vegetables. So say you want to bulk up your soup or reach a chunkier texture quickly; what do you do? The answer is frozen spinach.

Frozen spinach is a mid-week lifesaver. It's a wondrous addition that can substitute fresh spinach in almost any meal (obviously, a salad may be a push). Since it's likely blanched before packaging, it's also a faster way to inject a boost of iron straight into a soup without waiting for it to wilt first. In the final minutes of cooking, pour a packet of frozen spinach into your soup mixture. This will give it ample time to thaw before it's ready to serve. Since spinach has such a mild flavor, it's easy to add to just about any soup to bulk it up.