The Trader Joe's Kitchenware Find That's Elegant And Affordable

The vast amount of unique products at Trader Joe's makes it a favorite stop for groceries, and, occasionally, kitchen decor items. But as with a lot of Trader Joe's products, the hottest kitchenware finds don't last long, and once they're out it might be a while before they return. And for one of the most popular of these items, that time is here again.

According to Trader Joe's, the large olive wood cutting board is back on store shelves now. Part of a suite of olive wood products including a bowl, mosaic board, and spatula, the olive wood cutting board is prized by fans for its striking natural beauty and durability.

There are years of comments online from Trader Joe's shoppers who bought one of these cutting boards long ago and still enjoy them. The irregular grain patterns inherent in olive wood make this piece exceptionally nice. But it also requires correct maintenance to last many years, because incorrect techniques can quickly turn this beautiful board into scrap wood.