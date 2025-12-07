12 Costco Christmas Finds Worth Gifting
The Christmas season is one of gift-giving, but if you have many people in need of presents, the dollar signs can pile up fast. Before you spend piles of money on gifts sourced all over town, consider picking up as many as possible at Costco. The same everyday savings it offers on typical items also apply to an array of Christmassy gift sets.
Costco's low prices can help you save on the gifts themselves, but many of these products are also available online and can be conveniently shipped directly to their recipient. Some are actually so large that they can only be bought online and won't be seen in stores.
These Costco Christmas finds encompass a significant variety of chocolates and other seasonal treats like pretzels, popcorn, and a massive amount of candy canes. But there are also classic Christmas dishes like fruitcake, hot chocolate, and panettone. Even among the largest and most expensive gift sets Costco has, considering what you get for the price, none will break the bank.
Brach's Mini Peppermint Candy Canes, 260-Count
These miniature candy canes come from one of the biggest remaining manufacturers of old-school candies such as these. The jumbo tub of peppermint treats is a great choice for business patrons to enjoy at a customer service desk or to gift to the holiday baker in your life. Leftover candy canes have tons of culinary uses, including crushing them for cake decorations or cocktail rims. Your favorite home chef may appreciate the culinary challenge.
Purchase Brach's Mini Peppermint Candy Canes, 260-Count from Costco for $15.99.
Austin Cake Ball Christmas Collection 12 Cake Balls
Austin Cake Ball is a well-known confectionery in Austin, TX, and some of its culinary magic is now available at Costco. The Christmas Collection of 12 Cake Balls features four each of red velvet cake balls, chocolate cake balls, and what it calls Holiday Party Balls — birthday cake filled with red and green sugar Christmas trees. Each gift box serves four to six people, but if it's just for one lucky recipient, they can keep it in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
Purchase the Austin Cake Ball Christmas Collection from Costco for $46.99.
Chocolate Covered Company, 12 Belgian Chocolate Covered Holiday Pretzel Twists
Paying $30 for 12 hard pretzels may sound outrageous, but not when you consider the delicious and intricate eating experience provided. A dozen pretzels are covered in Belgian milk chocolate or dark chocolate and decorated with a variety of drizzles, festive sprinkles, and nonpareils. The symphony of flavors and textures is a great choice for anyone who likes chocolate and pretzels.
Purchase the 12 Belgian Chocolate Covered Holiday Pretzel Twists from Costco for $29.99.
Happy Holidays Snowflake Tower of Sweets
This literal tower of sweet treats is so big, it's only available online. Four boxes of assorted treats like flavored popcorn, chocolate-covered pretzels, candies, and more are well over a foot high when stacked and tied together in one giant bow. After enjoying the caramel stars, almond sugar cookies, and gummy Christmas trees, your recipient can reuse the boxes next year.
Purchase the Happy Holidays Snowflake Tower of Sweets for $29.99.
The Popcorn Factory 3.5 Gallon Nutcracker Cheer Holiday Tin
The name might be a bit misleading, but The Popcorn Factory is not just selling a huge Nutcracker-themed tin. The three-and-a-half gallon container also comes filled with a variety of caramel, cheese, and classic butter popcorns. And fans of this brand's caramel popcorn are in luck, as that fan-favorite recipe makes up approximately 60% of the included popcorn.
Purchase The Popcorn Factory 3.5 Gallon Nutcracker Cheer Holiday Tin at Costco for $39.99.
A'cappella 18 Peppermint Chocolino Truffle Tin, 2-pack
This chocolate truffle assortment looks just as beautifully Christmasy as it tastes. A peppermint and fresh cream chocolate ganache is covered in either white or dark chocolate and topped with pieces of natural peppermint candy. But perhaps the best thing about this truffle pack is that it includes two boxes, one to give to a friend and the other to perhaps keep for yourself.
Purchase the A'cappella 18 Peppermint Chocolino Truffle Tin, 2-pack from Costco for $39.99.
Collin Street Bakery's Medium Sprinkle-Top DeLuxe Fruitcake
We've all heard the common complaints about fruitcake as a strange, dry, and generally antiquated Christmas food. But it doesn't have to be. Although many of the delicious ways to upgrade fruitcake are intended for one made from scratch, you can incorporate tips like a honey drizzle, fresh citrus zest, or a renewing bath of rum to boost the store-bought version too. However, this delicious dish from Collin Street Bakery may not need any improving. And since it comes in a two-pack, you can keep one and decide for yourself.
Purchase the Collin Street Bakery's Medium Sprinkle-Top DeLuxe Fruitcake, 2-pack from Costco for $59.99.
deMilan Panettone Classico
Another classic Christmas sweet, panettone can be thought of as an Italian version of fruitcake, even though it's technically bread. Originally from the northern city of Milan, panettone became popular all over Italy. It also made its way to South America, thanks to an influx of Italian immigrants in the 19th century. The buttery cake has a simple flavor profile and is studded with raisins and candied orange peels. It's a tasty, simple introduction to a surprisingly popular dish.
Purchase deMilan Panettone Classico from Costco for $24.99.
Whittard Hot Chocolate Stacking Tin, 2 set of 3-Packs
This gift set of hot chocolate mix includes two separate sets of luxury hot chocolate, white hot chocolate, and salted caramel-flavored hot chocolate. The drink mixes come from Whittard of Chelsea, a British company selling tea, coffee, and hot chocolate since 1886. With nearly 150 years of history in the high-quality European chocolate market, you know it tastes good. And the tins handsomely stack together in festive, giftable towers of tastiness.
Purchase Whittard Hot Chocolate Stacking Tin, 2 set of 3-Packs from Costco for $49.99.
Mrs. Prindables Signature Caramel Apple and Confection Tray
Caramel apples might be more commonly associated with Halloween, but there's no reason this harvest season treat needs to stay in October. Each box set comes with two triple chocolate caramel apples, two milk chocolate walnut apples, and assorted candies. But beware: the signature treats can spoil surprisingly fast. The best way to store caramel apples for maximum freshness is refrigerated in an airtight container, but they are best eaten fresh.
Purchase the Mrs. Prindables Signature Caramel Apple and Confection Tray from Costco for $79.99.
Hebert Mansion Medley Holiday Tin
This sizable medley of holiday treats weighs an impressive 2.15 pounds and comes in a stylish, Christmassy tin with a tree and ornaments on it. Inside is a plethora of various chocolates, candy-coated pretzels, popcorn, caramels, and even chocolate-coated fruits. It's a terrific gift for anyone who loves chocolate and various snacks that can be covered in chocolate.
Purchase the Hebert Mansion Medley Holiday Tin from Costco for $29.99.
The Fruit Company Celebration 8-Box Tower
Like the name suggests, The Fruit Company doesn't focus on chocolates, though those are certainly present in this massive seasonal gift set. The boxes hinge on four Fuji apples and six total pears of three different varieties. But along with these also come roasted nuts, butter rum cashew popcorn, at least three different chocolate-covered treats, and more. And the product's attractive gift boxes are easily reusable for later celebrations.
Purchase The Fruit Company Celebration 8-Box Tower at Costco for $59.99.