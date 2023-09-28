How To Store Caramel Apples For Maximum Freshness

Now that fall is here, it's time to indulge in traditional, seasonal desserts like crisp, gooey, sweet caramel apples. The only problem with caramel apples is that most people don't eat a whole one in a single sitting. Instead, these rich and tasty treats are often cut into pieces and eaten over a few hours by multiple people. So, if you purchased more than one caramel apple — or made a whole batch of them yourself — you may wonder how you should store them to keep them fresh until they are all eaten up.

Here's the general rule: If you don't plan on eating a caramel apple within two hours of making it, put it in an airtight container and pop it into the fridge. Per Penn State, caramel apples can go bad surprisingly quickly and cause serious health issues, so they should always be stored correctly. If you can't refrigerate your caramel apples within two hours, it's better to throw them out than risk getting sick from eating them. Plus, storing caramel apples in the refrigerator has another benefit: The interior stays fresh-tasting and crisp while remaining soft and gooey on the outside.