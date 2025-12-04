The Rick Steves-Approved Way To Spend Less On Breakfast In Europe

Travel expenses can add up quickly if you aren't careful. Hotels, flights, and taxis all strain the budget before you even factor in having to eat out for every meal. Rick Steves has a helpful tip to save you money on food: eat breakfast at your lodging, especially if it's included.

This can feel obvious before you get to Europe. Once you arrive and see all the cafes and bakeries you could spend money at for your morning meal, reminding yourself of this tip will save you money. Most bed and breakfasts or hotels will have a local offering anyway, so you'll be able to taste the regional foods of wherever you are. And if they don't, there's nothing wrong with filling up one morning at a local cafe.

Hotel breakfast buffets are a great way to cheaply prepare yourself for a successful day of sightseeing. You'll have plenty of energy to walk around bustling city centers, sprawling museums, and ancient ruins. Just make sure to take a look at our red flags to watch out for in a hotel buffet before you eat!