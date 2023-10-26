20 Unique Scottish Foods You Need To Try At Least Once

Scotland, the land of the free and the home of the brave. It's a beautiful place to live and an even more beautiful country to enjoy a holiday. But did you know Scotland is also home to some pretty unique cuisine?

Scots are known for their love of cozy, warming food, and if you visit the country in the fall or winter months, it's easy to see why. From macaroni pies to deep-fried Mars bars, Aberdeen rolls to stovies, there are loads of delicious, unique Scottish foods out there to try. Even during the warmer months, there's plenty on offer to tempt you.

So, where should you start when exploring Scottish cuisine? We've done the hard work and rounded up 20 of the most unique Scottish foods that you simply have to sample. Whether you're in the mood for something sweet or savory, there's something on our list for everyone to try.