The Breakfast Buffet Red Flag That Should Send You Running

Breakfast buffets can offer seemingly endless options for breakfast lovers, whether you're waking up at your all-inclusive vacation at a fancy resort or staying at an airport hotel to catch your flight. Breakfast buffets can fill you up quickly on non-perishable foods like bread, pastries, cereal, and potatoes. But alongside these foods can be fresher or more protein-filled offerings like fruit, eggs, or classic breakfast meats.

While this dazzling array of options is tempting to pile onto your plate at an unlimited buffet, it's best to pause before indulging and look out for one of the major red flags at a breakfast buffet. It's not about the kind of food served at the buffet but how it is served. If hot foods and cold or raw foods are displayed next to each other, this could cause a temperature-control and cross-contamination issue that can create a breeding ground for bacteria, putting you at risk of food-borne illnesses.