What Exactly Is A Bread Maker And How Does It Work?

Typically, to make bread using a bread maker, all you have to do is add the ingredients to the removable bread pan that comes with the machine and let the device do the rest of the work. Now, different machines have different requirements when it comes to adding the ingredients. With some, you can add all the ingredients at once, while others require mixing them together before you toss them in. Still others have a set order in which you need to add the ingredients for the best results. The good news is that all of this is usually outlined in each model's user manual, so you won't be left wondering how to use the device if you purchase one.

Now, as to how the device actually operates once the ingredients are in the machine, the appliance mixes them together using paddles at the bottom of the pan. These paddles will also help knead the dough once the ingredients have come together.

After the mixing and kneading phases, the machine heats the pan in order to get the dough to rise. The machine repeats the kneading and rising process before baking the bread. The whole process typically takes anywhere from two to four hours and leaves you with a steaming hot loaf of bread complete with a soft interior and crispy outer crust.