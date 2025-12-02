Johnny Cash Enjoyed His Family Hot Sauce On Homemade Chili

Some like it hot, and Johnny Cash was definitely among those who liked to douse his food with a little heat-inducing sauce. For the "Ring of Fire" artist, hot sauce was not just another condiment lost among others, but a way of life. In 2018, music producer John Carter Cash, Johnny and June Cash's son, published a collection of his dad and mom's favorite dishes in "The Cash and Carter Family Cookbook." While Johnny Cash was known to dump ketchup on his scrambled eggs, the recipes reveal he liked to add his homemade hot sauce to some of his favorite meals, including his signature Iron-Pot chili.

Cash's chili recipe is pretty ubiquitous. It calls for heating up oil and then adding chopped sirloin steak, a packet of chili seasoning, as well as spices and herbs, tomatoes and tomato paste, beans, jalapeños, and seasonings. According to the Cash family cookbook, it is served with sour cream, shredded cheese, sweet onions, and the crowning glory: Hot sauce. Homemade Jamaican Scotch Bonnet hot sauce was a staple in the Cash household. Made from Scotch bonnet or habanero peppers, along with onions, garlic, apple cider vinegar, a little sugar, and fermented to perfection, this sauce packed a nice kick.