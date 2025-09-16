Johnny Cash's Signature Chili Was Completely Unique Thanks To These Ingredients

The final thing that made Cash's chili unlike others was how much cornmeal he added to the pot, which seemed to vary each time. In an interview with NPR, Cash's son John said his father "would go by the chili pot with a handful of cornmeal in his hand — I remember seeing this so many times when I was a boy — and he would throw the cornmeal at the pot. You didn't know how much was going to get into one pot of chili to the next. However much it was — that was the specific texture and thickness of that chili."

If you want to cook chili like Cash, bear in mind that Autumn is the best time for eating venison because it marries up with the hunting season. As this rich meat is more readily available in the fall, it's also less expensive than if you were to buy it during other seasons. However, for cheaper chili, sub the venison for more ground beef. While you could also use ground chicken or turkey, these meats are naturally drier because they contain less fat than red meat. Swapping the cornmeal for masa harina, a finer flour made with dried corn that's been soaked in limewater, is also an option as it cooks faster than cornmeal. To keep yourself busy while your chili is simmering, why not prepare some homemade tortilla dough by combining your masa harina with water and salt?