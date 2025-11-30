Inside The Biggest Scandals That Rocked MasterChef

Although MasterChef is known for its high-intensity cooking and the commitment of its judges to perfection, on its surface, it's still a light entertainment show. Week after week, year after year, contestants in its formats around the world battle to be crowned the winner, and the vibe is generally pretty good-natured, with the professionals wanting people to succeed and the amateur cooks supporting each other. Behind the scenes, though, things aren't quite as jovial as they appear. What you see on screen doesn't necessarily reflect the prep that goes into the show itself, from the casting process to the rigorous cooking classes that take place before filming — and nor does it reflect the true goings-on of the production, and the murky issues that have plagued it.

Over the years, MasterChef has been plagued by a host of scandals, which have changed how viewers have perceived the show. Some of these, like an incident in which the show faked crowd shots, have left egg on the faces of the television executives who produce it. Others have been a lot more serious, with allegations of sexual harassment, cases of mass food poisoning, and accusations of favoritism. Let's take a look at the biggest controversies that this television staple has dealt with.