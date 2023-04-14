It Turns Out MasterChef In Spain Gave More Than 40 People Food Poisoning
Foodborne illness is a concern for people all over the world, no matter where they live or what type of cuisine they enjoy. Commonly referred to as food poisoning, people can become ill after eating foods contaminated with bacteria and other types of germs. Salmonella, norovirus, and staph are just a few of the many germs that can lead to unpleasant symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Most people make a full recovery after experiencing a bout of foodborne illness, but despite the low risk, hospitalizations and loss of life can also occur, especially in people with compromised immune systems and other health issues.
Because foodborne illness can have such serious health effects, restaurants and other dining establishments go to great lengths to ensure optimum food safety for customers. Commercial purveyors of food can experience major fallout from making customers ill, from lawsuits to fines to a diminished reputation. There's even more at stake when it comes to high-profile food events, such as MasterChef tapings. This popular cooking competition regularly invites diners to partake in recordings, which means they get to sample foods made by the world's most accomplished chefs. However, a MasterChef taping in Spain has many people wishing they turned down the invitation.
A fun food event turns into a nightmare for diners
As reported by Food Safety News, diners experienced symptoms of food poisoning at a MasterChef taping held in Valencia, Spain. Out of the 120 attendees, 44 people were beset by unpleasant symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting after sampling fare prepared on the show. While the taping occurred in January of this year, the issue was revisited when the episode was aired. Spanish health authorities diligently investigated the issue to find the source of the outbreak, with showrunners providing information on the foods cooked and the processes that were used. Unfortunately, authorities were not able to pinpoint the exact cause of the symptoms because they could not directly test the dishes served.
While this incident is unfortunate for such an esteemed and respected brand as MasterChef, assurances have been made that it is indeed an anomaly. As explained by producer Shine Iberia, MasterChef Spain has been in progress for more than a decade, and this is the first time that any food safety issues have occurred. Iberia also apologized for the outbreak and stated (per Food Safety News), "It is an absolute priority to guarantee the nutritional care" of those involved with the program.