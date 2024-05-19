What's The Difference Between Halloumi And Paneer Cheese?

Of the two, paneer is probably eaten by more people — which isn't surprising since it rose to prominence in India, one of the world's most populous countries. Though paneer has long been part of North Indian cuisine, the working theory is that it didn't start there, having been introduced to the area by Persians and Afghanis. By contrast, halloumi is from a much smaller country: Cyprus, an island nation in the Mediterranean. While paneer is usually made from buffalo milk (though cow's milk also works), halloumi is usually a mixture of sheep and goat's milk.

But more than anything, it's the differing role of acid in each cheese's production that sets them apart. Paneer is made by bringing milk to a gentle boil and then adding an acid (usually lemon juice or vinegar), which separates the curds from the whey. The resulting mixture then has the whey strained off, typically through a muslin cloth.

Halloumi, meanwhile, is made with almost no acid whatsoever. It's heated the same way as paneer, but instead of lemon juice, it makes use of rennet to separate its curds from its whey. Rennet is an animal enzyme, stuff from a calf's (or other mammal's) stomach sometimes used to make cheese – although a vegetarian version is available. This means halloumi is not always suitable for those on a vegetarian diet, while paneer is.