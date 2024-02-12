Dungeness Vs King Crab: Which Is The Better Buy?

Crab is one of those meals that feels truly special for seafood lovers. Shrimp may be more common, and lobster may be viewed as more decadent, but among crustaceans, it's crab that the true aficionados gravitate toward. Its subtle flavors can really sing when a chef knows what they're doing with it — even if breaking down a crab can be a hassle.

But not all crabs are created equal. There are many types of crab, from snow crab to Chesapeake blue crab and stone crab (in Japan, spider crab is also popular). But there are two that tend to have an outsized reputation: Dungeness crab and King crab. Though these crabs look nothing alike, they're widely regarded by crab lovers as two of the best options available.

So which is the best value, and which tastes better? Well, there's not an easy answer to that question. As with many other types of food, the answer to "Which of this variety should you buy?" really comes down to personal preference and what you're making. Much like with steak, where filet mignon isn't always a better choice than a simple sirloin, the right choice will vary based on the needs of the person and the dish.