Campbell's Soup Is Under Investigation By Florida's Attorney General After VP's Leaked Tirade

Campbell's is in trouble due to a recently leaked diatribe allegedly recorded of the company's vice president and chief information security officer, Martin Bally. The recording is full of racially offensive remarks about some of the company's employees and insults directed toward the economic class of its customers. One line about bioengineered meat, however, is getting most of the attention. Bally, who had admitted to having eaten edibles before work, is quoted as saying, "Bioengineered meat — I don't wanna eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3-D printer," (per Click on Detroit). In response, the Attorney General of the state of Florida posted on X, "Florida law bans lab-grown meat. Our Consumer Protection division is launching an investigation and will demand answers from Campbell's."

In a company news release, Campbell's response to the allegations included, "The comments on the recording are not only inaccurate — they are patently absurd." The spokesperson continued, "Keep in mind, the alleged comments are made by an IT person, who has nothing to do with how we make our food."

The comments came to light after an employee, Robert Garza, who had recorded his conversation with Bally, reported to the company what the VP said about his coworkers. Garza was then fired, which, he alleges in a lawsuit, was in retaliation.