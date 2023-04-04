Lab-Grown Chicken May Enter Restaurants Sooner Than We Thought
Lab-grown meat (otherwise known as cultured meat, cultivated meat, or cell-based meat) seems to be in the final vetting process before it lands on American menus. ABC News reports that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be deciding how to label this novel product in the coming months. Once this approval is granted, lab-grown meat producer Upside Foods says that consumers can expect the lab-grown meat to start popping up in fine-dining restaurants in California.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the first official seal of approval to cultivated meat products from Upside Foods back in November of last year. This approval was granted to Upside Foods, but last week similar approval was granted to competitor Good Meat as well.
These lab-grown meat products are notably different from the last stock of Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat, and other similar products are created using plant cells to mimic conventional meat. This new batch of lab-grown meat is produced by cultivating animal cells in steel bioreactors to create a product that mimics familiar products like chicken breasts. This novel method allows for the creation of "real" meat without having to raise and butcher livestock.
Battleground over labeling
ABC News reports that the USDA's decision on labeling practices is a contentious battleground for conventional beef, pork, and poultry farmers. Trade groups representing these producers want the USDA to make lab-grown meat labeling clear and distinct from conventionally raised counterparts so consumers can make informed decisions when shopping for meat.
"All I'm asking is that it be identified because there's going to be a difference when that consumer eats that product," said National Cattlemen's Beef Association president Todd Wilkinson told ABC News, "Something that just stands out and lets the consumer know what they're eating."
Lab-grown chicken already made its way to restaurants in Singapore back in 2020 thanks to the company Eat Just. While Eat Just and its competitors have raked in millions of dollars in funding, and are cheered on by proponents as the best solution to satisfying carnivorous diners in a warming climate, the products are not without their drawbacks. According to ABC News, critics are quick to point out that these facilities are remarkably expensive, and required highly skilled operators. Lab-grown meats also can't match the prices of conventional meats, and likely won't be able to price their products competitively until 2030.