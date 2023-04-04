Lab-Grown Chicken May Enter Restaurants Sooner Than We Thought

ABC News reports that the USDA's decision on labeling practices is a contentious battleground for conventional beef, pork, and poultry farmers. Trade groups representing these producers want the USDA to make lab-grown meat labeling clear and distinct from conventionally raised counterparts so consumers can make informed decisions when shopping for meat.

"All I'm asking is that it be identified because there's going to be a difference when that consumer eats that product," said National Cattlemen's Beef Association president Todd Wilkinson told ABC News, "Something that just stands out and lets the consumer know what they're eating."

Lab-grown chicken already made its way to restaurants in Singapore back in 2020 thanks to the company Eat Just. While Eat Just and its competitors have raked in millions of dollars in funding, and are cheered on by proponents as the best solution to satisfying carnivorous diners in a warming climate, the products are not without their drawbacks. According to ABC News, critics are quick to point out that these facilities are remarkably expensive, and required highly skilled operators. Lab-grown meats also can't match the prices of conventional meats, and likely won't be able to price their products competitively until 2030.