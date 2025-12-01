This Kitchen Towel Folding Method Is Made For The Holidays

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The winter holidays are all about gathering in the kitchen and breaking bread with those you love the most. The room where this all takes place should be equal to this time-honored task, which means taking a few moments to make certain it feels festive and cozy. A simple way to do so is to try this bow towel hack that turns those Thanksgiving-themed tea towels you bought on Amazon into cute decor. All you need to turn your vision into reality are two kitchen towels and a cabinet pull to hang them from.

Start by taking your two towels and laying them flat. Fold the first towel, lengthwise, into a trifold. It should look like a long brochure. Next, fold it the other way into thirds. Flip it over, find the middle, pinch, and scrunch until you see a couple of crinkles. You are now ready for that second towel. Fold it in half and then into thirds. Wrap the folded towel midway around the one that has been pinched. Thread it through the drawer or oven handle, and you have festive bows.