This Kitchen Towel Folding Method Is Made For The Holidays
The winter holidays are all about gathering in the kitchen and breaking bread with those you love the most. The room where this all takes place should be equal to this time-honored task, which means taking a few moments to make certain it feels festive and cozy. A simple way to do so is to try this bow towel hack that turns those Thanksgiving-themed tea towels you bought on Amazon into cute decor. All you need to turn your vision into reality are two kitchen towels and a cabinet pull to hang them from.
Start by taking your two towels and laying them flat. Fold the first towel, lengthwise, into a trifold. It should look like a long brochure. Next, fold it the other way into thirds. Flip it over, find the middle, pinch, and scrunch until you see a couple of crinkles. You are now ready for that second towel. Fold it in half and then into thirds. Wrap the folded towel midway around the one that has been pinched. Thread it through the drawer or oven handle, and you have festive bows.
No handles? No problem
No handles? No problem. If your kitchen cabinets have knobs, you can still transform your dish towels into festive bows. You will just need to be creative with how you keep them in place. Luckily, a rubber band or twist tie can be used to secure them. Use this trick during the holiday or even when you are hosting a birthday or evening soiree to give your kitchen an inviting vibe.
This hack also has practical purposes. First, no more kitchen towels falling or slipping from their perch. Also, if you have towels hanging from multiple handles, there will likely be one in reach to dry your hands or to help clean up a messy spill. You can use the ones you already have, or check out some of the colorful and holiday-themed dish towels on Amazon. A 16-piece set of vintage Christmas towels will set you back about $25, or you can opt for a set of four red, green, and white tartan plaid ones for about $18. And don't forget you can reuse old dish towels on your Swiffer if you are looking for ways to reduce household waste.