10 Thanksgiving-Themed Kitchen Towels To Buy On Amazon

Small details matter in the kitchen, especially around the holidays. In the run-up to turkey day, it can be one of the toughest rooms to decorate, as a well-designed kitchen or kitchen-dining room doesn't have much unused space. Then, on the day itself, the kitchen is the most important room in the house, so everything needs to be perfect (particularly if you want to avoid common Thanksgiving cooking mistakes). These are just a couple of the reasons that practical holiday decor is a great choice for the heart of the home. Dish towels are just one element of this; you could also use festive crockery, like these affordable and festive Aldi bowls, Thanksgiving-themed table decor if you have a kitchen-dining room, and turkey-inspired aprons and oven mitts. After all, Thanksgiving is America's favorite holiday, according to Pyn, so it's a great excuse to push the boat out!
Whether you just need to add the finishing touches to a fall-themed Thanksgiving wonderland or you're dipping your toe into kitchen decor, don't hold back when it comes to towels. There are cute holiday designs here for all tastes, and they're all available on Amazon, so they should get to you before the big day. You can never have enough kitchen towels, anyway, particularly during a turkey day cooking marathon, so they won't go to waste. Some of the sets also make great gifts for cooks in your life, or could be given out as Thanksgiving favors (unused, of course).
Leaf-print kitchen towels from Urban Villa
Featuring pretty autumnal leaf patterns on a red background, these towels from Urban Villa are classic and minimal. They scream "Thanksgiving" without distracting from your kitchen, whether it's modern and minimalist or full of vintage design touches. Available in packs of three, six, or 12, Urban Villa's towels come in rectangles (20"x30") and squares (27"x27"). Made from 100% cotton, they're soft, absorbent, and durable, so you're not sacrificing practicality for style. The smaller packs would make good gifts, while the larger ones are a great choice for really stocking up on all the towels you'll need for the holiday. If you want to get creative with your Thanksgiving table decor, you could even use the square towels as napkins.
Pumpkin and scarecrow-patterned towels from Miss Adola
This two-set of tea-towels from Miss Adola will take you right through the fall season. Their designs are bright, cute, and festive, without being specifically Thanksgiving themed. They work for any fall gathering, harvest festival, or Halloween event, and with their large images and vibrant red and orange colors, they make really good decorations. Of course, they're practical too. Kitchen towels aren't doing their job, otherwise. Made from microfiber in a slightly smaller than usual 18"x26" format, they're soft and quick-drying; a real plus in a busy kitchen over the holidays.
Pink preppy pumpkin towels from Preboun
Pink and preppy, these kitchen towels from Preboun offer a feminine twist on turkey day decor. If you're not one for autumnal oranges, browns, and reds, they might just be perfect for you. The kitchen is a great place to be bold and really show your true colors, whether that means choosing a bright paint to offset white cabinets or creating a pink and pretty Thanksgiving grotto. Sold in a four-pack, Preboun's towels are made of soft, durable microfiber and should be able to take anything Thanksgiving throws at them.
Pumpkin patch towels from PurpleEssences
These pumpkin-patch themed towels from PurpleEssences feature a classic print of pumpkins in soft oranges, greens, yellows, and even a light jewel blue. They're sold in packs of two identical towels, and made of a thick and durable cotton perfect for regular use, regular washing, and tumble drying. The subtle, repeated pattern is an elegant choice for Thanksgiving decor. These simple towels would complement classic cottage or farmhouse kitchen design perfectly, but could also bring a touch of warmth and fun to a more modern space. As they're cotton, they would work at the Thanksgiving table, too, and could be matched with a white, orange, or even yellow festive fall tablecloth.
Checkered kitchen towels with fall designs by PurpleEssences
PurpleEssences can't be beat for Thanksgiving whimsy! These unusual fall-themed towels, which come in a set of three, feature colorful checkerboard designs that are bright, cheerful, and classic. Their eye-catching colors go beyond the usual muted fall choices, but they're brought home by seasonal messages and images of sunflowers, pumpkin pie, and autumnal pumpkins. The three-pack would brighten any kitchen with its rustic simplicity, and the embroidered finishes make them special enough to be a party favor, too. As they're made of 100% cotton, they're absorbent and washable, so they should serve their purpose in the kitchen for years to come.
Blue and white chinoiserie pumpkin towels from FITIE
Bring a touch of class to Thanksgiving when you choose these kitchen towels decorated with a blue and white chinoiserie pattern that harks back to 18th-century Europe (subtly, of course). They might not be for everyone, as they probably won't fit in with the Holiday decorations you schlep down from the attic every year, but if you simply want to hint at Thanksgiving, or keep your French farmhouse style kitchen consistent, these are the towels you've been waiting for. Available in packs of two from FITIE through Amazon, the absorbent fabric makes the towels suitable for general kitchen use, drying hands, and more.
Cat and pumpkin towels from ArtoidMode
These towels from ArtoidMode are another Halloween-to-Thanksgiving bridge option. The two are slightly different, but both feature an adorable back cat hiding in a pumpkin patch, and they're as practical as they are pretty. Made of soft, quick-drying waffled microfiber, they appear high-quality and durable, and are as good at mopping up spills as drying dishes. Available in three sizes, they seem to follow the cat deeper into the fiery red, yellow, and orange pumpkin patch, where she might be heading to avoid the strong wind that's blowing autumn leaves across half of the white towel. These would make a good gift for a cat-loving friend, but could also lead you into a creative Thanksgiving decor theme. There are matching kitchen mats available, also on Amazon, so it wouldn't be hard to make a little more of this black cat and her pumpkins.
Fall kitchen decor collection towel and potholder set from DII
This set from DII takes things up a notch, going beyond just kitchen towels. Of course, towels are included. Two of them, in fact, in a festive red and green wreath pattern that will see your busy kitchen through Thanksgiving, Christmas, and perhaps even the New Year. Unlike most of the towel sets we've looked at, though, it includes an adorable acorn-shaped oven mitt that can double as a pot mat, embroidered with fall leaves and a message to "Give Thanks". As you might already have concluded, this set would make a great gift for any Thanksgiving-loving cook in your life. DII also makes festive table decorations, aprons, table cloths, and more, so you could complete the look for your own home or build an impressive gift basket for someone who will appreciate it, all from one Amazon storefront.
Orange maple tree fall kitchen towels from Artoid Mode
Soft, durable, and affordable, these towels from Artoid Mode offer fall fun and practicality, all in one. The deep orange backgrounds are perfect for building a Thanksgiving color palette in your kitchen and beyond, and their designs are thoughtful and unique. Both kitchen towels feature trees with changing leaves, in a watercolor style, with one depicting a small grove and the other declaring "Hello Autumn". Along with offering a classic pop of Thanksgiving color, the towels are durable and soft, designed for quick absorption and repeated use while never leaving a scratch on your crockery or glassware.
Fall decor pumpkin pie print kitchen towels from Pearhead
These pie-themed kitchen towels, sold by Pearhead via Amazon, are cute, funny, and modern. Their patterns are all warm oranges and brown with white accents and modern pumpkin pie illustrations. Both are super practical, as they're absorbent and a decent size, measuring 21" by 28", and they have hooks to hang them from. Both would make great decorations in any kitchen, and the plain orange towel in particular would make a lovely gift, with its missive "I love you more than pumpkin pie" serving as well for a Friendsgiving goody bag as a family holiday favor.