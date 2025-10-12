Don't Throw Out Old Kitchen Towels: Use Them For A Clever Cleaning Hack

We live in a disposable society, and there are plenty of things you probably didn't know you can recycle, or at the very least, repurpose. Old towels are easy to throw away when you are doing your spring cleaning in the kitchen. However, you don't have to throw out kitchen items when their days are waning. If you are looking for ways to upcycle ratty towels that have seen better days and reduce household waste in the process, consider adding them to your Swiffer pad inventory. Operations Manager Elizabeth Shields of Super Cleaning Service in Louisville told Southern Living that this is the perfect use for when this household item's purpose comes into question.

Shield explained, "Cut your old towels to match the size of your Swiffer or whatever mop you have, then attach them straight to the mop head. They're ideal for dusting or wet mopping, and when you're finished, just throw them in the wash and use them again." This makes for an easy, environmentally-friendly alternative to buying a plastic container of those wet or dry pads every time you run out.