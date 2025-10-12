Don't Throw Out Old Kitchen Towels: Use Them For A Clever Cleaning Hack
We live in a disposable society, and there are plenty of things you probably didn't know you can recycle, or at the very least, repurpose. Old towels are easy to throw away when you are doing your spring cleaning in the kitchen. However, you don't have to throw out kitchen items when their days are waning. If you are looking for ways to upcycle ratty towels that have seen better days and reduce household waste in the process, consider adding them to your Swiffer pad inventory. Operations Manager Elizabeth Shields of Super Cleaning Service in Louisville told Southern Living that this is the perfect use for when this household item's purpose comes into question.
Shield explained, "Cut your old towels to match the size of your Swiffer or whatever mop you have, then attach them straight to the mop head. They're ideal for dusting or wet mopping, and when you're finished, just throw them in the wash and use them again." This makes for an easy, environmentally-friendly alternative to buying a plastic container of those wet or dry pads every time you run out.
How to convert your old towels to Swiffer pads
To get started, you need to know how much to cut your towel, so break out a measuring tape and fabric scissors. Figure out the correct dimensions; 11″ x 12″ inches is the standard size, but feel free to use a trust-but-verify approach before you get to cutting, depending on the size of your mop head. Don't feel shy about cutting up all of your ratty rags, either. More old towels means more DIY Swiffer pads.
If you are using your custom cloth as a dry pad, simply attach it to your mop head and start pushing it across the floor to pick up dust and dirt. However, if you are planning to use it as wet padding, you can soak it in a cleaning solution of your choice that is safe for whatever surface type you are cleaning. Want to avoid any chemicals found in store-bought solutions? Just use some soap and warm water instead. A DIY Swiffer is not only good for the world, it's good for your pocketbook. One package of 24 can cost upwards of $10, and they aren't reusable. With prices like that, this hack is a no-brainer.