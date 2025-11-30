This Pantry Staple Does Wonders For Boxed Stuffing
One of life's greatest inventions is boxed stuffing. Whether this dish graces your dining table throughout the fall or just as one of many Thanksgiving sides, there is one ingredient that can give it a totally different vibe, instantly making boxed stuffing taste more homemade and unique. If you like to snack on nuts from time to time or keep them on hand for baking, these crunchy munchies not only add a textural contrast to an otherwise mushy-tasting stuffing, but they're actually the upgrade that will take boxed stuffing to the next level.
This add-in is rather simple, but the type of nut you chop up and mix with your boxed stuffing matters. It's important to select one that has a bit of a snap when you bite into it. You also want a nut that has a flavor that doesn't clash with the herby and savory mix of dried breadcrumbs. For this reason, it's a good idea to opt for walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, and almonds. Any one of these nuts will add a salty sweetness to whatever brand of boxed stuffing you prefer. You may want to stay away from peanuts and cashews though, because while these nuts make delicious spreads, they don't always mix well in a stuffing.
Lightly toast your nuts to upgrade boxed stuffing even further
If you are going to try this delicious and creative way to use nuts for your boxed stuffing, first, prepare the packaged breadcrumbs according to the instructions as normal. Then, add anywhere from one-third cup to a half cup of roughly chopped nuts, tasting as you go, and allow it to stand for a few minutes before fluffing and serving if you are making it on the stovetop. If you want to bake it to give it a crisp exterior while retaining that soft interior like a casserole, then place it in a greased baking pan and bake for 20-25 minutes instead.
Lightly toasting the nuts prior to adding them to the stuffing will bring out a richer flavor and aroma. Pine nuts take on a rich, buttery taste; almonds taste sweeter; and pecans become nuttier, buttery, and deeply satisfying after toasting. If you are adding nuts, you might want to add some chopped fresh or dried fruit to boxed stuffing as well. Apples and pears are perfect if you opt for fresh, while cranberries and apricots can add a sweet, chewy consistency to this dish. You may even want to change the type of liquid you use. While most call for either water or broth, orange juice or apple cider can also punch up its taste.