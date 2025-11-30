This Pantry Staple Does Wonders For Boxed Stuffing

One of life's greatest inventions is boxed stuffing. Whether this dish graces your dining table throughout the fall or just as one of many Thanksgiving sides, there is one ingredient that can give it a totally different vibe, instantly making boxed stuffing taste more homemade and unique. If you like to snack on nuts from time to time or keep them on hand for baking, these crunchy munchies not only add a textural contrast to an otherwise mushy-tasting stuffing, but they're actually the upgrade that will take boxed stuffing to the next level.

This add-in is rather simple, but the type of nut you chop up and mix with your boxed stuffing matters. It's important to select one that has a bit of a snap when you bite into it. You also want a nut that has a flavor that doesn't clash with the herby and savory mix of dried breadcrumbs. For this reason, it's a good idea to opt for walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, and almonds. Any one of these nuts will add a salty sweetness to whatever brand of boxed stuffing you prefer. You may want to stay away from peanuts and cashews though, because while these nuts make delicious spreads, they don't always mix well in a stuffing.