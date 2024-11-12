For Way Better Boxed Stuffing, Consider Some Sweet Additions

Some might say stuffing out of the box can't be beat. It's simple, quick, and delivers that iconic savory flavor. It's the dish that every Thanksgiving table has to have — and whether you like it or not, you probably have a go-to box stuffing mix. Although the combination of celery, onions, and bread is a staple, adding in fruit for a sweeter take might just be the upgrade your boxed stuffing needs. And if making stuffing from scratch isn't your thing, you might want to consider trying this tip.

There are the classic mixins like nuts, sausage, or spinach, but mixing fresh or dried fruit brings a sweetness component that ultimately balances out the salty savoriness. With bread being a main ingredient in boxed stuffing, it can get heavy and dense and sometimes lack texture. Fresh or dried fruit can play a big part in adding contrast to the beige on your plate both texturally and visually.