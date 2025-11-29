You'll Find Texas Roadhouse Locations In These 10 Countries (Besides The US)
Kentucky's very own Texas Roadhouse started in Indiana in 1993 but has since expanded across the globe. The corporation's take on Texan food and hospitality has now been exported to 10 countries outside of the US. It started in 2011 when the casual dining chain took its line-dancing servers to Dubai, a part of the United Arab Emirates, in partnership with the Kuwait-based franchising company the Alshaya Group. Together Texas Roadhouse and Alshaya expanded throughout the Middle East to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain.
Just like the honey cinnamon butter glazed rolls as they bake, Texas Roadhouse expanded even more. Not just in Western Asia, the chain is in East Asia, as well. There are operations in South Korea, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. Plus, the country that Texas was originally a part of, Mexico, also hosts a few of the chain's locations. Add those all up with the restaurants in 49 US states (no venues in Hawaii), plus the US territory of Puerto Rico, and that's a lot of the world getting their cowboy on.
What people who have visited are saying about the international locations
International Texas Roadhouse locations tend to make Americans feel right at home. Unlike chains like McDonald's that have menus with large changes from country to country, Texas Roadhouse largely keeps the same steaks (which we have ranked), burgers, chicken, and rolls. They remove pork from menus in Muslim-majority countries. In Taiwan you can still find pasta on the menu, including penne with buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, and fried chicken strips on top.
One Floridian on TripAdvisor calls the Dubai location their favorite Texas Roadhouse. "I happen to like my burgers flame grilled. This Texas Roadhouse will grill them on the "steak" grill and I get a great burger," they explain. Another customer on TripAdvisor, this time traveling to Shanghai, loved their stop at the local Kentucky-based, Texas-themed chain. "A wonderful place! I Felt like I was at home," they exclaimed.
If you're traveling abroad and feeling homesick, it sounds like you can always find a piece of Americana here. There's nothing wrong with stopping in and breathing in a bit of air full of the scents of steak on the grill and hot rolls in the oven to recenter yourself before you do more exploring.