Kentucky's very own Texas Roadhouse started in Indiana in 1993 but has since expanded across the globe. The corporation's take on Texan food and hospitality has now been exported to 10 countries outside of the US. It started in 2011 when the casual dining chain took its line-dancing servers to Dubai, a part of the United Arab Emirates, in partnership with the Kuwait-based franchising company the Alshaya Group. Together Texas Roadhouse and Alshaya expanded throughout the Middle East to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain.

Just like the honey cinnamon butter glazed rolls as they bake, Texas Roadhouse expanded even more. Not just in Western Asia, the chain is in East Asia, as well. There are operations in South Korea, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. Plus, the country that Texas was originally a part of, Mexico, also hosts a few of the chain's locations. Add those all up with the restaurants in 49 US states (no venues in Hawaii), plus the US territory of Puerto Rico, and that's a lot of the world getting their cowboy on.