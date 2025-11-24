6 Store-Bought Sweet Potato Pies, Ranked

Sweet but nutritious, sweet potatoes usually find their way to Thanksgiving in the form of candied sweet potato casserole, but sweet potato pies are great additions to the dessert spread. These pies are sure to grace tables over the holiday in the South because sweet potatoes grow well in the region. It is a staple food among Black Southerners, but this dessert is also becoming more popular across the U.S. Sure, you can make your own Southern-style sweet potato pie at home, but for those of us who aren't baking-inclined or are short on time before that next holiday party, many grocery stores now offer sweet potato pies in their bakery section.

To help you decide where you should buy your next sweet potato pie, I taste-tested and ranked six sweet potato pies from grocery stores. For this ranking, I only included pies that are offered in the bakery section, as opposed to frozen pies from brands like Sara Lee. Some grocery store chains are actually owned by the same parent company and may offer the same pies. In this case, I only included one of them in the ranking. I picked out six in total and ranked them from worst to best.