The Absolute Best Crust For Pumpkin Pie, According To An Expert

Whether or not you celebrate Thanksgiving, you can at least recognize that pumpkin pie is an excellent fall-time dessert. After all, it takes the fruit months to grow after being planted in the summer. All that waiting makes it taste all the sweeter when you transform it into pie.

While most pumpkin pie recipes are similar enough, one point of contention is the type of crust to use. You may want to use a store-bought gluten-free pie crust, for example, or perhaps you prefer no-bake pie crusts like ones made of pretzels.

For a definitive, exclusive answer to the question, Daily Meal spoke to Saura Kline, Pastry Chef at Local Jones inside the Halcyon hotel in Denver, Colorado. She said, "My favorite pie crust for a pumpkin pie is an all-butter crust. A graham cracker crust is another great option for pumpkin pie." Taking it a step further, she also warned us that "the worst type is a loose crust," such as a Ritz cracker pie crust.