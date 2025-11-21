The Popular Costco Prepared Meal That's Returning To Shelves

Costco shoppers might fondly remember the deli section's ravioli lasagna. It was essentially what the name described: layers of ravioli, cheese, and sauce. The dish was much beloved by consumers, but for some reason it was discontinued roughly a year ago. People who miss this meal may be in luck, though.

Although it's still listed as out of stock online, eagle-eyed Costco shoppers in some U.S. locations have begun to see the Kirkland Signature Ravioli Lasagna on store shelves again. Four-cheese ravioli are layered with a beef/pork Bolognese and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses in a $5.99 per-pound family-sized aluminum baking dish.

Many people wanted the ravioli lasagna back, and it's not without its fans, some of whom say it's among the better pre-prepared lasagnas. But not everyone is pleased. One upset Reddit user posted that it's "much greasier than it used to be and very salty. Very disappointing." Beyond an abundance of oil and salt, some also took issue with the flavors. "Super weird flavor of the meat. Tasted a half step away from rotten," another Reddit user complained.