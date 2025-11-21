The Popular Costco Prepared Meal That's Returning To Shelves
Costco shoppers might fondly remember the deli section's ravioli lasagna. It was essentially what the name described: layers of ravioli, cheese, and sauce. The dish was much beloved by consumers, but for some reason it was discontinued roughly a year ago. People who miss this meal may be in luck, though.
Although it's still listed as out of stock online, eagle-eyed Costco shoppers in some U.S. locations have begun to see the Kirkland Signature Ravioli Lasagna on store shelves again. Four-cheese ravioli are layered with a beef/pork Bolognese and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses in a $5.99 per-pound family-sized aluminum baking dish.
Many people wanted the ravioli lasagna back, and it's not without its fans, some of whom say it's among the better pre-prepared lasagnas. But not everyone is pleased. One upset Reddit user posted that it's "much greasier than it used to be and very salty. Very disappointing." Beyond an abundance of oil and salt, some also took issue with the flavors. "Super weird flavor of the meat. Tasted a half step away from rotten," another Reddit user complained.
What happened to Costco's ravioli lasagna?
Taste is subjective, but the apparent decline in quality of Costco's ravioli lasagna is disappointing considering its other successes in pasta dishes. There are some Costco foods that truly taste homemade, among them its homestyle mac and cheese, elevated by a fresh, creamy, well-balanced sauce.
Compounding the confusion, Costco has also nailed product comebacks before. After about a year off the shelves, its pull-apart cinnamon rolls joined the list of discontinued Costco products that made a big comeback, and they remain popular. So where did the ravioli lasagna go wrong?
The apparently disappointing return of ravioli lasagna somewhat mirrors the rise and fall of the Costco Chicken Bake. This food court item was once extremely popular with customers. While it never left the menu, a noticeable decline in quality — thought to be linked to frozen Chicken Bakes instead of fresh — led to far fewer shoppers extolling its deliciousness. While disappointed consumers insist this version of ravioli lasagna is different, it's unknown what changes Costco made. But it seems like the recipe may need a few more tweaks.