Whiskey Pros Name The Best Bourbon Releases Of 2025, So Far
Saying the bourbon world can be a little overwhelming is arguably a fairly big understatement. The skyrocketing popularity of the Kentucky-born whiskey category has created a fast-paced market in which hype and scarcity have made it harder than ever to land a coveted bottle, including driving up the cost of some bourbons that aren't worth the price. But with hundreds of releases each year (on top of the core lineups that are more or less a permanent fixture), you can rest assured that, despite some of the overblown products on the market, there are still just as many that are worth taking the time to seek out for yourself.
With so many products to stay on top of, it's always best to reach out to the experts who have their finger firmly on the pulse of the whiskey world at times like these. I spoke with professionals from across the spirits and hospitality world and asked them which releases have been the true standouts for 2025 so far. I was pleasantly surprised with all of their responses, which ended up being an approachable mix of one-offs and annual small batches that whiskey drinkers of all persuasions could enjoy. Here's what they had to say about their favorites for this year so far.
A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Batch #4 2025
It's one thing to enter the market with a bit of buzz and a solid reputation. But when that release also happens to have won the honored titles of Best American Whiskey and Best Bourbon at the 2025 International Whisky Competition with an impressive overall score of 97.01 points, the idea of being a "must try" bottle becomes a little more concretized.
Chris Walster, a whiskey expert from The Cask Connoisseur, agreed with the accolades, picking this as one of his favorite releases of the year so far. When asked what was so unique about the product in terms of production, he explained that the distillate is first made in Kentucky, then shipped to Virginia for a finish through a copper pot still at Bowman's facilities. The finished product is a (quantifiably) impressive bourbon that clocks in at 139.7 proof, or 69.85% ABV.
Walster adds that these kinds of results aren't exactly surprising, as the A. Smith Bowman Distillery in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is the state's oldest operating distillery. "And while small-batch, it sits under the Sazerac umbrella — so it blends craftsmanship with serious backing," he explains. If you're lucky enough to score one of these bottles, just make sure you're not making any common whiskey tasting mistakes when you pour yourself your first glass.
Eric LeGrand Single Barrel Bourbon
Making a name for yourself in the bourbon world takes a lot of resilience, but few can speak to that more than the team at Eric LeGrand. The namesake founder suffered a severe spinal cord injury while playing football for Rutgers University in October 2010, which left him paralyzed. But despite an initially poor prognosis, Le Grand was able not only to persevere and defy the odds, but also to launch a distillery of his own that has won over its fair share of fans.
As a native New Jerseyan and Rutgers alumnus himself, David Severino, food and beverage manager at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, says that Le Grand's story hits very close to home. "His bourbon reflects his journey of recovery and living with paralysis from a football injury, along with a powerful message that anyone can enjoy the finer pleasures of life," he says.
It also just so happens that the liquid the company is releasing is impressive by any standard. In the case of the Single Barrel for 2025, the Kentucky Straight Bourbon clocks in at a relatively hot 136 proof, "but still delivers a smooth vanilla and orange flavor," Severino says.
Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch 2025
It honestly doesn't get much bigger than Four Roses when it comes to household names in bourbon. The industry staple is a hospitality favorite for being approachable yet complex, and its affordable price point qualifies its beloved Single Batch release as one of the best-tasting bourbons you can get for under $50. But even beyond the great value, the iconic company also puts out its fair share of truly impressive limited annual releases — and this year, that happens to include the Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch, according to Luke Slater, a spirits expert from The Cask Connoisseur.
This yearly drop is far from a dark horse, and its debut is typically a hotly anticipated day in the whiskey world from fans and collectors alike. But Slate says the latest release goes well above and beyond already high expectations with its layers of honey, apricot, and a gentle cinnamon warmth, which he calls "one of the most elegant yet" in its history.
"A marriage of four different recipes aged between 13 and 19 years, each adds a different dimension of spice and sweetness," he explains. "It's one of those bourbons that shows how blending is an art form, complex, balanced, and a joy to revisit as it opens up."
Forbidden Single Barrel Wheated Bourbon
In a category that has very little variation by its very definition, wheated bourbons can represent a slightly different take on the spirit. When done right, the slightly sweeter flavor profile and more robust body can make for some of the most complex offerings in the category. And according to Supatta Banklouy, partner and beverage director at Unglo and Soothr LIC restaurants in New York City, Forbidden Single Barrel Wheated Bourbon is one of them.
But it's not just the fact that the addition of wheat to the mashbill provides a different set of flavors. This company also happens to be helmed by Marianne Eaves, an industry icon and someone Banklouy calls "a modern master whose precision and innovation give the whiskey instant pedigree."
Made with a mashbill of white corn, white wheat, and malted barley, this small-batch release delivers a softer, richer profile that stays beautifully balanced even at 114 proof. "Expect creamy butterscotch and a warm, chest-hugging finish — layers that speak to both casual drinkers and seasoned collectors," Banklouy says. "As a single barrel release presented in an elegant, faceted bottle, each pour feels exclusive and meticulously made."
Russell's Reserve Single Rickhouse – Camp Nelson F (2025)
The Russell's lineup overall is one that hardly needs an introduction in the whiskey world, and similar to Four Roses, also counts some of its regular and biannual releases as some of the best value you can find in aged whiskies on the market. But the brand's limited-release Camp Nelson series presents an entirely different side of the product, produced in one of the company's oldest rickhouses that was built deep in the Kentucky woods, where it receives more shade and a consistently cooler climate than other storage facilities on the property.
But even beyond the building's more isolated location, Luke Slater says that the brand (which is part of the Wild Turkey family) continues to explore how positioning within a rickhouse itself affects the final whiskey characteristics. In the case of this Single Rickhouse edition, the result is a deep, caramel sweetness balanced by sweet oak and a touch of citrus.
"It's drawn from barrels aged in Camp Nelson's unique climate, where temperature swings create a particularly rich maturation," Slater says. "If you love Wild Turkey 101, this is like its older, wiser sibling as it's got more texture, more story, and more soul."
Great Jones Distilling Co. Distiller's Drop Bourbon Whiskey
When you think of making bourbon, most whiskey fans would likely assume Manhattan to be the least likely place in the U.S. to distill. But thanks to Great Jones Distilling Co., the most densely populated area of the country can count bourbon as one of the many creations it puts out into the world. And while producing whiskey at all might seem like a feat worthy of commendation, at least one bottle can be counted among some of the best releases of the year.
Cyllan Hicks, head mixologist of Nothing Really Matters in New York City, says that while he has an affinity for pretty much anything Great Jones releases, he particularly cherishes the Distiller's Drop Bourbon Whiskey, a limited-edition release. For 2025, the spirit finished out its aging in mezcal casks, reaching a final gravity of 100 proof (or 50% ABV) by the time it was bottled.
Hicks says what he finds most interesting about this whiskey is Great Jones' experimentation with different blends and barrel types. "Having used mezcal and moscatel barrels, I picked up notes of smoked stone fruits (probably from the mezcal barrels), raisin, and citrus zest. These unique tasting notes make it perfect for sipping neat," he says. It's also worth noting that, on top of distilling in Manhattan, the product is also made exclusively with grains grown in New York's Finger Lakes region, making it a truly homegrown product from start to finish.
Little Book Chapter 9 None for Granted (2025)
No matter how you look at it, the Noe family has left an indelible mark on the bourbon world. Whether it's the robust yet approachable presentation of Basil Hayden or the masterfully aged Knob Creek 21 Year bourbon released for the first time this year, father and son duo Fred and Freddie have managed to helm a relatively young distillery to its current iconic status as stewards and master distillers of the Jim Beam lineup. But out of all their releases, few whip up quite as much excitement as their annual Little Book series.
Fortunately for whiskey fans, this year doesn't appear to be an exception. Chris Walster says the 2025 edition (which is named Little Book Chapter 9 "None for Granted") is a blend of seven to 11-year-old whiskies with a bold proof of 121.8 that perfectly combines classic American bourbon flavors of caramel, vanilla, brown sugar, and oak with a modern edge. "It incorporates an eight-year bourbon made with brown rice, and one of the seven-year bourbons was fermented for five days (instead of the usual three) to enhance fruit notes," he explains.
Walster appreciates that the Noes are able to "blend innovation with legacy in a neat way." But while this selection tends to sell out every year, it's still one of the rare bourbons to seek out at Costco, depending on where you live.
Woodford Reserve Master's Collection Sweet Oak Bourbon
Whether you're on the service or patron side of the bar, Woodford is one brand that tends to act as an approachable gateway spirit into the world of bourbon. Its core product is a staple premium pour across the industry for that very reason. However, the traditional distillery offers much more, including its annual Master's Collection, a release that allows the company to experiment with various barreling tactics and mashbills. While this might stray from the coveted "consistency is everything" mantra within the category, Thibaud Muller, manager and beverage director at Le Rivage restaurant in New York City, says this year's Sweet Oak Bourbon release is a true head turner.
"This release explores a new profile using rare Chinkapin oak barrels," he explains of the 21st release in the series' history. "It creates distinct sweetness with notes of maple, honeycomb, and toasted coconut," which he calls "a bold, higher-proof innovation" that whiskey fans such as himself will enjoy.
Booker's Bourbon 2025-01 Barry's Batch
Not to harp too much on the Noe family's distilling prowess, but their output has clearly proven their track record as masters of their craft. On top of this year's Little Book release, Chris Walster also highlights the Booker's Bourbon 2025-01 "Barry's Batch" as one of the very best annual drops so far. Named after Barry Berish, the former Jim Beam chairman and CEO who guided the company for over 40 years, the limited-release whiskey is truly bold, classic, and rich.
If you ever needed proof of what master blending can look like, you might not have to look much further than this release. According to Walster, the first batch of 2025 for the Booker's line was barrel-aged for a very specific seven years, two months, and four days, before being bottled at 125.7 proof. Made from barrels across six Beam warehouses with a mashbill of 77% corn, 13% rye, and 10% malted barley, the flavor profile opens with peanuts, peanut butter fudge, a bouquet of spices, and oak. "Under the banner of Jim Beam and crafted by Freddie and Fred Noe, Booker's remains a cult-favourite bourbon for fans of high-proof, high-impact pours," he says.