Unexpected Ways To Use Pickle Brine In Your Cooking

In our opinion, pickle brine has been the unsung hero of the kitchen until relatively recently. This flavorful liquid has all of the saltiness, sourness, funkiness, and intensity of pickles, and all it takes is a dash or two to transform a meal into something special. Lots of people have caught onto this fact, and nowadays, pickle brine is included in salad dressings or added to marinades as a quick way to impart a huge amount of flavor.

We guess we have to be pleased about this fact — after all, pickle brine's glory has long been overdue, and we love that people aren't wasting it anymore — but we also think that people have got a little stuck. Beyond these few uses, it can be difficult to know how to use pickle brine, and it feels like people have stopped challenging themselves with their inclusion in dishes. Well, that's all about to change. We decided to dig deep into some of the most unexpected ways that you can use pickle brine, and show you how versatile this ingredient can be. From steaming vegetables to seasoning burgers, to using it as the base of a pan sauce, here are all of your new favorite ways to use pickle brine in your cooking.