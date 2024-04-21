Pickle Juice Is The Secret Ingredient Upgrade For Tastier Salad

Pickle juice is among the most underrated juices there are. Salty, savory, and tangy, the vinegary brine dates back millenniums and can be used for a wide variety of recipes, tenderizing meats, and creating unique twists on classic cocktails (hello, pickle martini). It can even be used as a one-to-one substitute for salt. And while its refreshingly tart flavor is commonly used in potato salad recipes, one of the lesser-known but best ways to use pickle juice is in creamy salad dressings.

Yes, that delightfully sour leftover liquid most discard can be utilized to add an acidic flavor punch to your creamy dressing, while balancing out the flavors of your other ingredients and thinning your dressing out a bit. And with several different varieties from sweet pickles to dill to gherkins — all with their own unique flavor to impart — the sky is the limit on the many ways you can elevate the flavor of your dressing. So don't be so quick to throw that pickle juice out — incorporating its deliciously tangy flavor into your next creamy salad dressing will give your salad an extra pop.