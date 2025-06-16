The 14 Absolute Best Seasonings For Your Burgers
There's nothing quite like a burger fresh off the grill or straight out of the pan — and there are so many ways to make them that you could eat one every night for a month straight without ever having the same meal. But what the best burger recipes have in common is that they go heavy on the seasonings. Whether you plan to make your next burger like Julia Child, your mom, or your favorite fast food place, know that seasonings should be your first thought, not an afterthought. That being said, you may be wondering which seasonings are the absolute best for your burgers.
During my more than 15 years in the food industry, I made countless burgers and utilized dozens of different seasoning profiles. You see, the great thing about this is there isn't any definitive "best" option, and the only "wrong" option is to skip the spices altogether. But, in case you need some inspiration to get started, I'm sharing the 14 absolute best seasonings for your burgers I've used and recommend.
1. Your Burger Standard
Your "burger standard" is really the standard for most savory profiled dishes — salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder. I use these on more than 75% of the dishes I make, and that's just before I add other seasonings to them. The reason this quad works so well is that it offers everything you might need to make food taste great. Salt is a flavor enhancer, while pepper provides a little kick of spice. Onion powder offers a little earthiness, and garlic powder adds a big, tangy kick that I just can't live without.
Unlike some other options, this seasoning combo isn't only good on beef burgers; it's also perfect on venison and black bean burgers. My preference is to start with this spice quad and add another seasoning (or two) depending on what flavor I'm trying to achieve. However, if you're in a rush or just looking for something simple, it's not mandatory to add anything extra.
2. Watkins 1868 Organic Grilling Cracked Peppercorn Parmesan Seasoning
We'll start off strong with something you might not immediately think of as a burger seasoning, but it's one of my favorites. In fact, I not only use the Watkins 1868 Organic Grilling Cracked Peppercorn Parmesan Seasoning for my burgers, but also for making a classic meatloaf recipe and meatballs — basically any ground beef-based dish. Admittedly, this isn't the best option for other types of burgers, so I'd choose something else if you're making turkey, venison, or black bean burgers.
This seasoning mix contains garlic, sea salt, onion, black pepper, butter powder, and Parmesan cheese powder. I usually add a little bit of extra salt due to my preferences.
Mix this seasoning in with the ground beef (alongside your extra salt) before forming your patties. Once your patties are laid on the grill, add the tiniest dash of garlic powder to level up that flavor profile. When done, I like to serve my burgers with provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, and mayo for what I believe to be an ideal pairing.
3. Chef Merito Steak & Meat Seasoning
I know this says it's a steak seasoning, but trust me when I say it's amazing on your burgers. Use this for any kind of burger, including black bean burgers, to give it a slightly spicy, deeply umami flavor profile that's truly mouthwatering.
The Chef Merito Steak & Meat Carne Seasoning contains paprika, salt, sugar, garlic, MSG, oregano, cumin, onion, and black pepper. What's particularly great is that it also contains papain, which makes it useful for tougher meats like steaks because it naturally tenderizes them. I don't add anything else when I use this seasoning mix as it contains enough salt for my tastes (which is what I usually end up needing to add). However, you should know that this contains a cross-contamination warning for eggs, soy, and wheat, so it's not appropriate for people with those allergies or intolerances.
I like to sprinkle a little seasoning into the meat before forming my patties and then add a small sprinkle on top during cooking to properly distribute the flavors. For a spicy, Latin-inspired burger, top it with a little queso, jalapeños, and tomato.
4. Grill Mates Worcestershire Pub Burger Seasoning
If mildly sweet, a little earthy, and richly savory is what you're looking for, you're going to want to try the Grill Mates Worcestershire Pub Burger Seasoning. I love this when I make sliders, but it works well with full-sized burgers, too. Use this for any meat-based burgers, but opt for other options when making black bean or vegetarian-friendly burgers.
This seasoning mix includes black pepper, mustard seed, salt, garlic, brown sugar, toasted onion, Worcestershire sauce, and celery seed, which is a great addition on a burger. I like to add a little salt with this, along with extra black pepper. However, like most of the seasonings on this list, it's also great simply used alone.
Mix this seasoning into your meat before forming your patties; or, if you're using pre-formed patties, sprinkle generously on both sides before grilling or frying. Embrace the pub burger aesthetic with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo aioli, and some thinly sliced avocado for a rich, hearty flavor profile.
5. Dan-O's Cheeseoning Jalapeño Seasoning
Dan-O's Cheeseoning Jalapeño Seasoning offers a perfect blend of creamy dairy and earthy spices with a big kick of heat. So, if you're looking for something that's spicy without being overwhelmingly so, this is the best burger seasoning choice. You can also use this on pasta for a unique cheesy flavor, layer up the profile on your veggie burger, or elevate your black bean burger.
This seasoning mix contains grated Parmesan cheese, dried jalapeños, garlic, sea salt, mustard seed, onion, lemon peel, and orange peel. I like the addition of citrus peel. It tastes like this helps create more flavor within the heat — and there's nothing I dislike more than pure heat with no flavor, so this is a big winning point for me.
Use this seasoning mix with a little salt as it doesn't contain very much. I also like to add a dash of paprika once I've formed my burgers, just to help balance the pale coloring of this seasoning. I recommend using a Hawaiian sweet roll or a brioche bun for this. You can top with pickled jalapeños, provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, and a mayo/mustard mixture to complement the Dan-O's flavor profile.
6. Weber Gourmet Burger Seasoning
My favorite thing about this burger seasoning mixture is how balanced and versatile it is. The flavor profile is earthy, smoky, and a little bit sweet. You can use it on any type of burger, including chicken, steak, and beyond, making it an excellent addition to your kitchen spice cabinet.
The Weber Gourmet Burger Seasoning contains salt, onion, garlic, sugar, chili pepper, tomato, red bell pepper, and natural smoke and grill flavors. The ingredients list alone shows what a balanced, complex flavor profile it offers. Plus, this is certified gluten-free with zero artificial preservatives or flavors, making it an appropriate choice for those with wheat restrictive diets.
This seasoning mix is solid on its own and doesn't need anything added to it. I recommend going for a classic hamburger pairing — lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard. I usually don't even add cheese when I use this Weber option.
7. Watkins 1868 Organic Grilling Salt-Free Steak Seasoning
I like the Watkins 1868 Organic Grilling Salt-Free Steak Seasoning for three reasons. First, it's from a brand that I've used my whole life with zero issues. Second, it's a versatile seasoning that once again shows you don't have to stick to seasonings strictly labeled for burgers — use it on meat-based burgers, steaks, or even pork or beef ribs. Thirdly, it's completely free of salt. This is excellent for people who need to watch their sodium intake — I know this is an option I go to when I cook for my father who has a heart condition.
All of the ingredients in this seasoning mix are organic and include garlic, toasted onion, black pepper, smoked paprika, dill seed, red bell pepper, red pepper, and parsley. The result is a very earthy flavor profile accented with smoky notes and sweet undertones.
Mix a little of this seasoning in before you form your burgers or sprinkle it on your frozen burgers. To complete the dish, top your cooked burger with some smoked gouda and bacon, and add lettuce, tomato, pickle, and a smoky garlic aioli sauce to really embrace the flavors of the seasoning.
8. McCormick Grill Mates Hamburger Seasoning
This is a nice, simple option for those who don't want to jump too deep into the spice pool — even I like to switch things up with something a little less complex here and there. That being said, the McCormick Grill Mates Hamburger Seasoning uses no MSG, making it a safe choice for those who are sensitive to it. It's also certified gluten-free.
When I say this seasoning mix is simple, I mean it. All the spices it contains includes salt, toasted onion, black pepper, chili pepper, red bell pepper, garlic, and a bit of sugar. This isn't much more than your burger standard, although the chili pepper elevates the kick from the black pepper and toasting the onion brings that flavor to the forefront a bit more. The leveled-up simplicity is perfect for any type of burger, including vegetarian options.
Mix this into your meat before forming your patties and sprinkle a little on one side during cooking to ensure the fullest flavor. I'd go with your traditional American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo for this seasoning blend.
9. Red Robin Original Blend Signature Seasoning
Love Red Robin burgers and wish you could get that signature taste without having to go to one of the chains? Well, you're in luck because the burger place sells its signature seasoning for you to use in the comfort of your own home.
If you're a big fan of the chain like I am, you might be surprised to discover its signature seasoning is rather simple — just salt, dried cane syrup, sea salt, garlic, onion, tomato, paprika, and natural smoke flavor. But, that simplicity creates a sweet, smoky flavor profile accented by a light earthiness that tastes and smells delicious. This seasoning goes great with anything, but I especially love it with black bean burgers. It's also great on fries and veggies!
Add the Red Robin Original Blend Signature Seasoning on both sides of your burger patties while cooking. To serve, top your burger with mozzarella cheese, sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, and bacon for a robust, smoky umami flavor.
10. Watkins 1868 Organic Grilling Hamburger Seasoning
I know I've listed Watkins seasonings a few times, but it's my favorite go-to brand and I've used it at both restaurants and at home. The Watkins 1868 Organic Grilling Hamburger Seasoning offers a bold, complex flavor profile with thick smoky notes, earthy undertones, and a light sweetness throughout.
This seasoning mix includes a large blend of ingredients and spices, including sea salt, black pepper, toasted onion, red bell pepper, garlic, sugar, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, celery seed, paprika, and oregano. Everything is so perfectly balanced that I don't feel the need to add anything else — even the salt here is enough for me.
When using this Watkins seasoning mix, I like to mix a little into the ground meat before forming patties and then sprinkle a small amount on both sides during cooking — just go light with each step or you might end up with a burger that's too salty. To embrace the burger's smoky sweetness, top with smoked gouda, caramelized onions, maple bacon, and grilled tomato with Shake Shack's Special Sauce, which you can easily make at home.
11. Kinder's Organic Caramelized Onion Butter Seasoning
Kinder's created an onion-forward flavor heavily integrated with rich, creamy butter that's exactly what onion enthusiasts have been looking for. Interspersed through this are light earthy notes and sweet overtones, creating a surprisingly complex flavor that allows each element to shine.
Kinder's Organic Caramelized Onion Butter Seasoning contains sea salt, dehydrated onion, cane sugar, toasted onion, parsley, turmeric, salt, and natural butter flavor. It is certified USDA organic.
I like to go heavy with this seasoning mix and add a pinch of salt with it. Add it to your ground meat mix if you're making your own patties, and sprinkle it generously on both sides during cooking to really embrace that creamy onion flavor. Place your cooked meat on a buttered brioche bun and top it with sauteed onions and Swiss cheese for a simple burger that pairs beautifully with the Kinder's seasoning.
12. McCormick Grill Mates Dill Pickle Seasoning
I'm a huge dill pickle enthusiast and this burger seasoning speaks to my taste buds in ways I can't even describe. If you're on the pickle bandwagon with me, this is something you absolutely have to try. It packs a strong dill pickle flavor profile with light earthy tones.
The McCormick Grill Mates Dill Pickle Seasoning includes salt, onion, garlic, dill seed, black pepper, dill weed oil, and extractives of cucumber. I like to add a little extra salt to this because the amount inside isn't enough for me — and it's barely noticeable, so I think most people will agree.
Combine McCormick's Dill Pickle Seasoning with the ground meat before forming the patties. Then, sprinkle a little salt on either side while cooking. Creating the final burger is the best part here. Place the well-seasoned patty on your favorite bun and top with lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle chips, and dill pickle ranch. If you can't get your hands on a pre-made version of this sauce, simply combine four parts ranch to one part dill pickle juice.
13. Old Bay Seasoning
When you think of Old Bay, you think of seafood. But, I'm here to tell you that Old Bay pairs well with many other things, too — fries, veggies, chicken, and of course, burgers. This versatility means you can create some unique burger pairings, with my absolute favorite being a land and sea option.
Old Bay Seasoning doesn't list every spice included on its packaging. However, what is listed includes celery salt, red pepper, black pepper, and paprika. When I use Old Bay, I combine it with a pinch of extra salt and a dash of garlic; you could potentially just use garlic salt instead, but be careful of how much you use so you don't make the burger too salty.
Add your Old Bay to your burgers after they've been formed, making sure to lightly coat each side. For a land and sea option, top your burger with imitation crab meat, provolone cheese, and a combination of ketchup and mayo. If you're not a big seafood fan, opt for provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion with mayo instead.
14. Cavender's All Purpose Greek Seasoning
Growing up with a Greek step parent, I had a container of this Cavender's All Purpose Greek Seasoning in my house at all times (and he was a chef, too). The fact that a Greek chef would use this should be a pretty good indicator of its authenticity and quality — or, at least it always has been for me.
Cavender's doesn't release all of its ingredients, so the complete list of seasonings used remains a mystery. However, I do know that it contains salt, black pepper, garlic, MSG, oregano, onion powder, parsley, and "five other spices." My best guess is that those five other spices include thyme, basil, sage, and maybe rosemary. Regardless of those mysterious spices, this has a deeply earthy flavor profile with savory overtones that works well on not just burgers, but also chicken, fish, and vegetables.
Add your seasoning to both sides of your patties, making sure to coat them generously. Place the burger on a sesame seed bun and add raw sliced onion, thinly sliced cucumbers, tomato, and tzatziki sauce for a Greek-inspired burger.