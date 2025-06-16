We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing quite like a burger fresh off the grill or straight out of the pan — and there are so many ways to make them that you could eat one every night for a month straight without ever having the same meal. But what the best burger recipes have in common is that they go heavy on the seasonings. Whether you plan to make your next burger like Julia Child, your mom, or your favorite fast food place, know that seasonings should be your first thought, not an afterthought. That being said, you may be wondering which seasonings are the absolute best for your burgers.

During my more than 15 years in the food industry, I made countless burgers and utilized dozens of different seasoning profiles. You see, the great thing about this is there isn't any definitive "best" option, and the only "wrong" option is to skip the spices altogether. But, in case you need some inspiration to get started, I'm sharing the 14 absolute best seasonings for your burgers I've used and recommend.