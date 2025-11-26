10 Black Friday Kitchen Appliance Deals To Look Out For On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The day after Thanksgiving is not just recovery time from the previous day's feast; it's also Black Friday, often considered the start of the winter holiday shopping season. However, well into the age of online shopping, Black Friday is no longer restrained to just one day. Some retailers advertise an entire week of discounts, including one of the largest, Amazon.

Amazon has tons of Black Friday deals from Thanksgiving Day to Friday, November 28, with similar Cyber Monday sales running through December 1st — in addition to Early Black Friday sales. These expansive events can be a great time to pick up kitchen appliances at decent discounts.

Deals abound on appliances like air fryers, blenders, coffee machines, rice cookers, and even the iconic KitchenAid Stand Mixer. The slashed prices encompass all budgets, from premium items with hundreds of dollars off to more affordable options that become almost too cheap to turn down. And every day of Amazon's Black Friday Week will bring with it new deals on more kitchen devices.