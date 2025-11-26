10 Black Friday Kitchen Appliance Deals To Look Out For On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The day after Thanksgiving is not just recovery time from the previous day's feast; it's also Black Friday, often considered the start of the winter holiday shopping season. However, well into the age of online shopping, Black Friday is no longer restrained to just one day. Some retailers advertise an entire week of discounts, including one of the largest, Amazon.
Amazon has tons of Black Friday deals from Thanksgiving Day to Friday, November 28, with similar Cyber Monday sales running through December 1st — in addition to Early Black Friday sales. These expansive events can be a great time to pick up kitchen appliances at decent discounts.
Deals abound on appliances like air fryers, blenders, coffee machines, rice cookers, and even the iconic KitchenAid Stand Mixer. The slashed prices encompass all budgets, from premium items with hundreds of dollars off to more affordable options that become almost too cheap to turn down. And every day of Amazon's Black Friday Week will bring with it new deals on more kitchen devices.
Breville BOV900BSS Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro
This top-of-the-line air fryer doubles as a countertop convection oven and is the number one best-selling convection oven on Amazon. It comes with 13 different cooking functions covering roasting, broiling, air frying, proofing, and much more. It takes up a fair bit of counter space, but puts it to good use: the massive interior cavity can fit a 14-pound turkey or a 5-quart Dutch oven for slow cooking.
Purchase the Breville BOV900BSS Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro on Amazon for $299.95.
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Stand Mixer
Stand mixers can be an essential tool in home kitchens, and no brand is more iconic than KitchenAid. The Artisan Series 5 stand mixer has 10 different speeds to tackle any mixing job and a bowl large enough to fit the dough for up to 9 dozen cookies. When you factor in the device's attachments (sold separately,) it can do almost anything. Just be sure to avoid the mistakes everyone makes with a stand mixer and start by reading the manual.
Purchase the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Stand Mixer on Amazon for $349.95.
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Vitamix has earned its reputation for building an excellent blender. Some reviews find the high-powered motor of this device to be a bit loud, but it will ensure perfect smoothies, batters, and more for many years to come. Buy one and you'll see why the brand is a common blender choice for professional chefs both at work and at home.
Purchase the Vitamix 5200 on Amazon for $299.95.
Toshiba Rice Cooker (6 Cup)
Rice cookers may be something of a novelty appliance in Western-home kitchens, but they are essential tools in the kitchens of Japan, China, Korea, and many others. The slow heating of this dedicated appliance yields perfectly cooked grains every time, so you can say goodbye to soggy or burnt rice. It can also cook things other than rice. So, try using a rice cooker to make the creamiest oatmeal imaginable.
Purchase the Toshiba Rice Cooker (6 Cup) on Amazon for $119.99.
Magic Bullet Blender
For people who make themselves a lot of smoothies, the Magic Bullet is hard to beat. Make no mistake, this venerable, as-seen-on-TV countertop appliance is no Vitamix 5200. But the Magic Bullet will reliably get the job done for a simple, one-serving drink without having to use — and wash — an entire full-size blender. It includes a party mug plus tall and short cups for three different blend sizes, plus two resealable lids to save smoothies for later.
Purchase the Magic Bullet Blender on Amazon for $29.99.
Vitamix 2-Speed Immersion Blender
Vitamix doesn't just make industry-leading countertop blenders; it also has an excellent immersion blender. These are great for certain tasks for which a full-size blender would be inappropriate, like blending soup directly in the pot or making small amounts of sauces. Additionally, healthy eaters might enjoy that an immersion blender is the best tool for perfectly smooth salad dressings. And it can all be neatly put away when not in use.
Purchase the Vitamix 2-Speed Immersion Blender on Amazon for $99.95.
De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine
This sophisticated coffee station from De'Longhi includes one-touch recipes for espresso, cappuccino, hot and iced coffee, and more. For discerning drinkers, all of these are customizable, including a My Latte preset. It will also froth your preferred milk and grind your beans with one of 13 grind settings. And if that wasn't good enough, it's easy to clean with an auto-clean function and dishwasher-safe removable parts.
Purchase the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine on Amazon for $549.95.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi
For coffee drinkers who want a much simpler process without sacrificing too much quality, there is the Nespresso Vertuo Plus. This machine exclusively uses Nespresso Vertuo capsules for a larger range of drink sizes, from a single espresso to an 8-ounce coffee with an espresso-like crema on top. With the right pods, it's also capable of making iced coffee, to say nothing about Nespresso's rotating seasonal capsules.
Purchase the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi on Amazon for $109.99
Ninja CREAMi 7-in1 Ice Cream Maker
Ice cream makers can bring a lot of joy to a home, and this model is an interesting gem among similar machines on the market. Unlike traditional ice cream makers that simply churn a mixture in a pre-chilled bowl, the CREAMi 7-in-1 blends ingredients with ice to make ice cream, gelato, and other frozen treats much faster. Its one-pint capacity is perfect for personal indulgences, too — no more rushing to eat the last of a big batch before it gets freezer burned.
Purchase the Ninja CREAMi 7-in1 Ice Cream Maker on Amazon for $179.99.
CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+
It's not the most high-end air fryer on the market (or even on this list), but the CHEFMAN Air Fryer+ offers an impressive amount of potential for an unbeatable price. This oven-style 10-quart model can fit three racks at once for air frying, baking, dehydrating, or roasting. Or you can use the included rotisserie spit to roast a whole chicken. And for convenience-minded cooks, 17 different touchscreen presets have you covered.
Purchase the CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ on Amazon for $79.99.