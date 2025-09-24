The Mysterious Origin Story Of Donut Holes (And Where Dunkin' Fits In)

The donut hole has always been more than a neat little circle of missing dough — it's a mystery with multiple claimants to its invention. Dutch settlers brought olykoek, or oily cakes, to early America, but they were heavy, round pastries without holes. The more familiar ring shape is usually credited to a 19th-century sailor named Hanson Gregory, who supposedly cut out the soggy centers with a blade while at sea. However it happened, that missing middle gave donuts their signature look and set the stage for what came next.

By the 1920s, Adolph Levitt's donut-making machine transformed the treat from small-batch novelty into mass-market snack food. His invention cranked out golden rings for soldiers, city-dwellers, and eventually visitors at the 1934 Chicago World's Fair, where donuts were literally marketed as food of the future. That mass production meant more donuts than ever before.

And that's where Dunkin' comes in. The Massachusetts chain turned donuts into an everyday ritual, cementing itself as the most recognizable name in fried dough. Now that we know where Dunkin' gets its donuts from — fresh, shipped in, or finished from frozen — it's clear the missing center was never just a byproduct. Dunkin' would soon find a way to make the hole itself part of the story.