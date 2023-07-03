The 21 Best Donut Shops In NYC

New York City is a donut lovers' dream destination (or doughnut, if you prefer). With hundreds of places to find your perfect donut within each of the five boroughs, there's no shortage of uniquely delicious varieties to satisfy New Yorkers and visitors alike, from Manhattan all the way to Staten Island. As Bill Hader's iconic character on "Saturday Night Live," Stefon, would say: "These donuts have everything."

Maybe you're after an old-fashioned diner or coffee shop vibe, and you're craving a classic like a glazed donut, a nice cruller, or one of those gooey treats covered in rainbow sprinkles. Or perhaps you're searching for something unique, innovative, and truly over-the-top — the kind of donut masterpiece so gram-worthy you are sure to be the envy of all your followers. Whatever you seek, New York City's donut shops have the answers, so donut go away. (Sorry. With good donuts also come bad dad jokes).