9 Traditional German Chicken Dishes Everyone Should Try At Least Once

You can't go wrong with German cuisine. The country's culinary offering is marked by its heartiness and blend of fresh, meaty, and sharp flavors, with many of the must-try German dishes out there reflecting the colder climates and mountains that populate the region. As a cuisine that's largely based around meat, it's no surprise that chicken features pretty heavily. However, German food doesn't just do poultry in one way. Although you might expect its chicken-based meals to be largely boiled or stewed, traditional German chicken dishes vary considerably in their styles and flavors.

When it comes to German chicken dishes, most of us will be familiar with chicken schnitzel: The large, breaded slab of chicken that's crowned with a host of flavorful toppings. However, look a little further, and you'll find roasted chicken in the form of brathendl, or rolled-up, gently simmered chicken in hähnchenrouladen. While many German chicken dishes are centered around the locally grown vegetables and aromatics in the country, more heavily spiced options like chicken döner (which was, contrary to popular belief, conceived in Germany) are also very popular. That's just the tip of the iceberg, too. Let's check out some of the best traditional German chicken dishes, including a few you likely haven't tried.