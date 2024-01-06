Switch Things Up And Drink Your Next Beer From A Wine Glass

If you go to any garden variety bar in the United States and order a beer, chances are, your bartender will serve it to you in a pint glass. So, while you could certainly be forgiven for assuming that a standard pint glass is the optimal serving vessel for beer, it isn't. If you're drinking at home, you'll have a better overall experience if you pour your beer into a wine glass.

For both beer and wine, there is a whole array of glassware out there, with different shapes meant to best accommodate different wine varietals or beer styles. If you're a real beverage (or glassware) nerd, by all means, start building up your collection with unique glasses for India Pale Ales, pilsners, Scotch ales, and more. But for everyday enjoyment, there's no need to drop fat stacks on glassware just to enjoy a cold one.

A simple wine glass is actually a superior choice for drinking beer, for many of the same structural reasons that it's the preferred choice for wine. The shape of the glass is great for developing and maintaining aromas and carbonation, and the stem lets you hold it without warming up the beverage inside.