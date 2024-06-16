Does The Glass You Use For Wine Really Matter? We Asked A Specialist

In general, Strauch suggests that you should ideally use thin wine glasses when possible. "Thin glasses are preferable for a better flow between the wine and your palate, and they also add an elegant touch," Strauch advised. Thin lips, which refers to the lips of the wine glass itself, are ideal for this elegance and unobstructed flow that Strauch refers to, so you can be familiar with the three wine aroma classifications: primary, secondary, and tertiary.

"Delicate, aromatic wines like Champagne, riesling, and pinot noir need glasses with ample room to open up while trapping the aromas in a tapered bell shape," Strauch explained. Since these wines have delicate fragrances, they need a wine glass that has the best of both worlds. A wide opening allows easy access to oxygen, while the narrow tapering of the glass towards the stem keeps a fair amount of aromas trapped.

Bolder wines, however, require more space to free their complexities. "Fuller-bodied wines, especially those aged in oak, benefit from Bordeaux-style glasses, which offer volume and surface area to release their aromas," Strauch elaborated. Bordeaux-style glasses feature a larger bowl. By filling the glass up to the widest part of the bowl, you leave enough oxygen above for the wine to breathe. Some popular fuller-bodied red wines include cabernet sauvignon and malbec. But some bolder white wines may benefit from a Bordeaux-style glass as well, such as chardonnay or chenin blanc.